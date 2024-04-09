Diquís Stone Spheres Align With the Sun, a Phenomenon That Only Occurs Twice a Year

The stone spheres of the South Zone are this week in one of the most important seasons, when they manage to align with the Sun.The phenomenon responds to the solar zenith and occurs only twice a year: once in April and once in August.

In it, the king star is placed perpendicularly over the national territory and its position coincides with the line carried by the spheres.The image can only be seen in the Finca 6 Archaeological Monument, in Palmar Sur de Osa.

Special hours

The place will have special opening hours this week from Saturday, April 6th to Monday, April 15th. Entry is allowed between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. to be able to see the alignment right at dawn.

These visits are free and do not require a reservation. In addition, they are accompanied by the anthropologist and educator of the National Museum, Carlos Morales.

Finca 6 is public land managed by the National Museum. It is located about 8 kilometers from the Palmar Sur park, on the road to Sierpe. The address appears in Waze as: “ Finca 6 Museum Site ”.

World Heritage Site

UNESCO declared the site a World Heritage Site in 2014. It stands out for being one of the few archaeological sites where spheres are still found in their original location.

Outside of the special activities on these days, the space always opens at 8:00 in the morning. Normal entry costs ¢1,500 for nationals, but it is free for children under 12, students and seniors. Foreigners are charged $7 and $5 if they are students.

If you want more information you can call 2211-5847 or write to the email:

[email protected]