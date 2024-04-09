More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Diquís Stone Spheres Align With the Sun, a Phenomenon That Only Occurs Twice a Year

    A spiritual encounter with the deepest Costa Rican roots

    By TCRN STAFF
    22
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The stone spheres of the South Zone are this week in one of the most important seasons, when they manage to align with the Sun.The phenomenon responds to the solar zenith and occurs only twice a year: once in April and once in August.

    In it, the king star is placed perpendicularly over the national territory and its position coincides with the line carried by the spheres.The image can only be seen in the Finca 6 Archaeological Monument, in Palmar Sur de Osa.

    Special hours

    The place will have special opening hours this week from Saturday, April 6th to Monday, April 15th. Entry is allowed between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. to be able to see the alignment right at dawn.

    These visits are free and do not require a reservation. In addition, they are accompanied by the anthropologist and educator of the National Museum, Carlos Morales.

    Finca 6 is public land managed by the National Museum. It is located about 8 kilometers from the Palmar Sur park, on the road to Sierpe. The address appears in Waze as: “Finca 6 Museum Site”.

    World Heritage Site

    UNESCO declared the site a World Heritage Site in 2014. It stands out for being one of the few archaeological sites where spheres are still found in their original location.

    Outside of the special activities on these days, the space always opens at 8:00 in the morning. Normal entry costs ¢1,500 for nationals, but it is free for children under 12, students and seniors. Foreigners are charged $7 and $5 if they are students.

    If you want more information you can call 2211-5847 or write to the email:

    [email protected]

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    April Looks Very Musical in Costa Rica With Many International Artists Presenting Their Shows
    Next article
    Law Advances That Would Leave Clear Rules for Costa Ricans Who Telework from Abroad
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Local NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Super and Regular Gasoline Will Have a Price Increase in Costa Rica

    This news will undoubtedly not sit well with many drivers, since the Public Services Regulatory Authority (Aresep) approved...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »