Digital television, in its numerous presentations, operates based on the use of the electric radio spectrum or the physical means of connection to transmit much more information than was done analogically, by image and sound coding mechanism that enhance the quality of reception speed. Thus, the available bandwidth is used to transmit numerous packets of compressed information, instead of an uncompressed signal that occupies it all.

A flow of up to 20 Mb can contain 4 or 5 different programs on a single transmission channel, without the delay of information from the device to the operator. For this, the only necessary addition to ordinary televisions is a decoder, which interprets and decompresses the given packages and recovers the signal directly to the display device.

It is a television revolution that began in the early 21st century, through the international adoption of DTV standards in the different continents of the planet as the countries and the companies providing these types of services moved towards overcoming of the analog system.

There are several types of digital television:

a) Open (broadcast or free).

It is issued through700Hz frequencies of the radio spectrum freely to all televisions compatible with digital TV or equipped with a specialized encoder.

b) By cable.

It identifies television by traditional cable, except that the signal transmitted by the coaxial cable is digital.

c) IPTV.

The television protocol allows the transformation of digital television by the twisted pair of copper used in the telephone line such as the ADSL.

d) Satellite.

The one whose digital signal is sent via satellite to each of the antennas located in buildings and homes such as ordinary satellite television.

Characteristics of digital television.

1) It accepts several formats: Television can be transmitted in different resolutions from 480, 576, 720 or 1080 pixels both progressive and interlaced, as well as HD (high definition). This represents substantial and simultaneous transmissions signals. The bandwidth of the transmission can be subdivided to transmit different programming on various devices, in what is called multiplex technology.

2) It allows interactivity: Digital television allows the sending of information from home to the station and not just its reception. So it turns the device into an interactive experience. This occurs through both public and private text messages.

3) It has different standards: Each adapted for a specific geographical area, such as ISDB –TB, DVB-T2 / H or ATSC. Image improvement.

The presence of digital television in Costa Rica is NOW.

The beginning of the era of digital television in our country began this month when the analog signal was turned off to give way to the digital signal. Free and open television in our country faces an important change which is to leave behind the analog signal and thus take a great step towards the new digital format.

The analog blackout will allow users to move on to a new way of watching television since it has many possibilities for viewers to have more programming through the same channel, as well as image and sound in high definition, viewers will also have an interactive guide, among others functions.

The change will leave behind the NTSC format to give way to the format that has been called the Japanese–Brazilian (ISBT-Tb) thanks to the characteristics of this transmission system and according to the analyzes performed, it is the one that best adapts to the geographic conditions of our country. The data revealed by the Ministry of science, technology, and telecommunications which indicated that the blackout will be progressive in the country.

New technological opportunity for the country.

To receive this new signal in your homes there are two options:

If you already have a television in your home you can check that it supports the ISCB-Tb signal. In case it does not, you can purchase a special kit which the function of converting the signal.

For its part, the Mixed Institute of Social Assistance (IMAS) provides families in extreme poverty with a digital television converter. If you have a satellite signal or through a cable operator, you should not do anything since the signal is received directly through these intermediaries.

It is important to mention that the signal will now depend on three factors. The quality of the synchronizer, the antenna and the way the television is broadcasted, since the greatest benefit of digital TV, will depend on how the channels use digital equipment throughout the transmission process. It is estimated that the whole country will have transited to digital television completely before 2020.