Digital communication is the exchange of information through digital media, such as social networks, websites, mobile applications, among others. An analysis of more than 75 thousand notes and more than 2 million comments revealed, according to Rodrigo Castro, CEO of SHIFT Porter Novelli, that:

2024 was a year where social, political and cultural dynamics took a leading role in public conversation, reflecting a media ecosystem that is in constant transformation. This analysis allows us to identify not only the topics that resonated with Costa Ricans, but also how the media can evolve to be more relevant and effective.

Digital communication dominated by politics, local issues and education

The analysis identified the categories that dominated the conversation in 2024, with 15,722 posts: national news about politics, events of interest and local issues. Education ranked second with 10,188 posts, standing out for addressing reforms, access and academic achievements, connecting with audiences seeking concrete solutions.

Politics, with 5,638 posts, generated strong critical engagement, especially in electoral periods, while health and well-being, with 2,613 posts, offered an opportunity to connect with audiences interested in improving their quality of life through educational narratives.

Meanwhile, sports (2,545 posts) and culture (1,280) positioned themselves as catalysts for collective emotions and viral moments during key events. In contrast, emerging topics such as technology (268) and sustainability (257) were under-represented, but offer great potential to attract young and engaged audiences, highlighting innovative and environmentally responsible initiatives.

More dialogue is needed

The analysis revealed that, although digital platforms generated 11.15 million interactions in 2024, more than 70% were passive reactions such as “likes” or emojis, revealing low participation in active conversations. This data underlines the need for content that encourages debate and deeper emotional connection.

The peaks of interaction were concentrated in September and December. While the times with the highest interaction are: between 7:00 and 9:00 a.m., and between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. The analysis suggests that Costa Rican media face the challenge of balancing the quantity and quality of content.

According to Castro:

Narrative innovation will be key for the media to move from informing to emotionally connecting with their audiences. This includes taking advantage of emerging topics, developing interactive content and diversifying digital formats.

What are the most used social networks

According to the Red 506 study, the most used social networks by active users in Costa Rica during 2023 and 2024 were: Whatsapp (4.75 million), Youtube (4.33 million), TikTok (2.96 million), Instagram (2.84 million), Linkedin (2.12 million), Facebook (1.68 million), Twitter (790 thousand), Snapchat (750 thousand).

