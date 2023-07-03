More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Did You Lose Contact with Relatives Who in 2010 Tried to Cross Mexico Heading Towards the United States?

    If this is your case, do not hesitate calling the OIJ

    By TCRN STAFF
    14
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Mexican authorities ask Costa Ricans that if they have relatives who tried to cross Mexico towards the United States but did not hear from them again, they must contact the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ). According to a statement from the OIJ, these are people who would have traveled through Mexican territory between January 1st and August 23rd, 2010.

    For the US authorities it is important to have this information because in August of that year they discovered 72 bodies in the municipality of San Francisco in the state of Tamaulipas. Hence, it is necessary to know if there is any family member of a Costa Rican who has traveled to the United States, using Mexico as a route, and did not know more about that person.

    Identify in gcorpses

    “The collaboration of the public is requested so that if any person has lost contact with a relative who traveled to the country indicated above on the dates mentioned, they should go to the nearest OIJ delegation. In this way, the judicial agents would communicate with the Office of Technical Advice and International Relations of the Public Ministry so that they take the required information”, said the OIJ. Their objective is to carrying out a series of additional procedures required by the Mexican authorities in order to identify these bodies.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceSergio Arce
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    “Yoga is the Technology of Well-Being”
    Next article
    Benefits of Cold for Your Body and Mind
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Firefighters Have Been Attending Forest Fires In Canada For 13 Days

    "We are in the north of Canada, providing support in fire number 36, with liquidation work and we are very well cared for,
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »