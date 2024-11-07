Surely many of you watched the Amish reality show on Discovery Home & Health or last year on TLC, TV programs that brought a lot of audience to learn about this community or group.

Did you know that there is an Amish Mennonite population in Costa Rica? The Amish are a religious and cultural group originating in the United States, distinguished by their simple lifestyle, their rejection of modern technology and their deep-rooted agricultural tradition. Their presence in Costa Rica is not as well known as in other parts of the world, so here are some details.

They are also known as the Amish Mennonites, whose history tells that they moved away from the old Amish traditions and moved closer to the Mennonites, becoming Mennonites of Amish origin.

The Amish Mennonites are descendants of the Mennonites, an Anabaptist Christian group that emerged in Europe during the 16th century.

Seeking to escape persecution and find a place where they could practice their faith freely, many Mennonites migrated to North America and later to Central America.

Some Amish groups migrated to Costa Rica in search of a place where they could practice their customs and faith without the influence of modernity. Costa Rica offers them the possibility of living in an agricultural and rural environment that reflects their values of simple living and self-sufficiency.

It is a fascinating group that represents a blend of cultural and religious traditions and a lifestyle based on principles of community, work, and faith.

Now, in the year 2020, it was known that the various Mennonite congregations in the country ¡Pura Vida! are made up of about 5,000 members, distributed in about 50 communities around the national territory, of which 650 live in the canton of San Carlos.

Most of them currently reside in the Northern Huetar Region.

Most of the members of the churches are Costa Ricans, almost all of them modern, and few are conservative.

The Costa Rican Mennonites are known to be one of the largest Anabaptist groups in Central America.

Lifestyle

The Amish Mennonite community in Costa Rica is characterized by an agricultural and traditional lifestyle.

Most of its members are dedicated to agriculture and cattle raising, cultivating products such as corn, beans, coffee, and various vegetables. They are also known for their dairy production, including cheese and butter, which are sold in local markets and sometimes exported.

The Amish live according to their religious principles that emphasize simplicity, humility, and communal living. Their homes and communities are usually built simply, avoiding ostentation and consumerism. Clothing also reflects this philosophy, being traditional and modest, with limited use of bright colors and extravagant designs.

There are rumors concerning their rejection of technology: they maintain a lifestyle away from modern technologies; they do not use electricity in their homes and have a minimalist approach to material goods.

Regarding education, it is carried out in their own schools, where reading, writing, and mathematics are taught, but with an emphasis on religious practice and community life.

Community and Family

For the Amish, the family is considered the fundamental unit of their society, and values such as solidarity, cooperation, and shared responsibility are promoted.

Each Amish community may have variations in their practices and belief systems, but they tend to share similar values related to humility, simplicity, and hard work.

Social and Religious Organization

The Amish Mennonite community focuses on Bible teaching, prayer, and music.

Despite maintaining a relatively isolated lifestyle, the Amish have interacted with the local Costa Rican population, which has led to an interesting cultural exchange.

If we talk about the challenges and adaptations of the community, it is important to highlight: climatic conditions, agricultural competition, and government regulations. However, they have demonstrated a remarkable capacity for adaptation, finding ways to integrate simple technologies that do not compromise their values, such as the use of limited agricultural machinery and the implementation of sustainable farming techniques.

Did they begin to settle in Costa Rica in the 1990s? No. Historical data speak of the Amish beginning to settle in 1990, but it is important to note that, in 1962, two missionary couples were sent to Costa Rica by the Rosedale Mennonite Missions: the Lehmans and the Schlabachs.

The Lehmans started a church planting ministry in the province of Heredia, while the Schlabachs began to work translating the Bible into the Bribri language and settled in Talamanca.

In 1974 the efforts of the members of Rosedale Missions, who had their formation within the Convención de Iglesias Evangélicas Menonitas de Costa Rica, were notable.

In addition, there are the Beachy Amish and Amish Mennonite missionaries who come from a Swiss and South German tradition, they do missionary work among all the ethnic groups of Latin America.

The Amish population in Costa Rica is an example of how communities with deep traditions and values can thrive in a new environment. Their commitment to simple living, community work, and faith has allowed this community to flourish in a country as diverse and dynamic as Costa Rica. As they continue to live according to their beliefs, the Amish enrich the cultural fabric of the country, showing how cultural diversity can coexist and contribute to the richness of a nation.

