Did You Know That Mother’s Day Is Celebrated Every Second Sunday of May In Several Countries?

According to researchers, the word “mother” or “mama” in many languages is believed to come from universal infant sounds such as “ma” or “mama”. These simple sounds are easy for babies to pronounce and have been associated with the mother figure in many cultures. Linguistic experts believe that the repetition of simple sounds has contributed to the formation of the word “mother” in various languages.

Mother, ma’, mama, or mamita, are just some of the different ways children say to the woman who gave them life and, in many cases, to the woman who without bringing them into the world has adopted them, accompanied them, taught them about life and given them the purest and most beautiful love, without limits and loaded with sacrifices.

Undoubtedly, life itself is not enough to thank mothers for all they do for us.

Did you know that in some countries around the world Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May?

In countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador, Venezuela, Peru, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Uruguay, Cuba, and Brazil Mother’s Day is celebrated every second Sunday of May.

Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in many countries, due to an influence and tradition established in the United States at the beginning of the 20th century.

The idea of a day dedicated to honoring mothers originated in the United States with Virginia activist and writer Ann Jarvis, who wanted to establish a special day to express gratitude to mothers for their important work. After Ann Jarvis’ death, her daughter, also named Anna Jarvis, continued to promote the idea of celebrating Mother’s Day.

In 1914, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson officially proclaimed Mother’s Day as a national holiday and decided that it should be celebrated on the second Sunday in May. From then on, the celebration spread to other countries, adopting the date established in the United States.

Experts in history say that it all came about because, in 1865, the poet and activist Julia Ward Howe, organized peaceful demonstrations and religious celebrations in Boston, in which mothers of families who were victims of the Civil War participated. She proposed establishing a special day as a way to reconcile the warring parties. Around the same time, Ann Jarvis, seeing the success of Howe’s calls, also organized meetings, where mothers gathered to exchange views on various current issues.

The second Sunday in May was chosen because it falls in spring, a time of year associated with renewal and blossoming. In addition, this Sunday was considered the most appropriate for families to gather and spend time together in honor of their mothers.

National Geographic researchers say that the celebration pays tribute to motherhood not only for giving birth to a child but also as a symbol of love, care, and struggle that mothers have had throughout history in every corner of the world. The antecedents of this date, “are located in Greece, Rome and contemporary times that worshiped their most representative figures of mother”. They say that in Ancient Greece their Goddess Rhea was considered the queen of humanity and therefore, festivals were held to praise her presence in the communities and to be the mother of Hades, Demeter, Poseidon, Hera, and Zeus. In Rome, the Goddess Cybele was the protagonist of several celebrations for being queen of the Earth, how about that?

The celebration in Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, Mother’s Day is celebrated every August 15; the date was selected because of its connection to the Catholic celebration of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

The Assumption of the Virgin Mary is a dogma of faith for the Catholic Church that holds that, at the end of her earthly life, the Virgin Mary was taken to heaven body, and soul. This religious festivity is celebrated on August 15 in many Catholic countries.

In Costa Rica, the choice of this date to celebrate Mother’s Day has to do with the symbolic relationship between motherhood and the figure of the Virgin Mary. The Mother, as a symbol of love, sacrifice, and care, is venerated and honored on this day.

Honoring Mothers in other nations of the world

Mother’s Day is celebrated on different dates in other countries because each country has its tradition and way of celebrating this special occasion.

For example, in Spain, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May. In the United Kingdom, it is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of Lent (around March or April), while in France it is celebrated on the last Sunday of May.

In Argentina, it is celebrated on the third Sunday of October, while in Russia it is celebrated on the last Sunday of November.

One of the most commercial dates in the world

Mother’s Day is certainly one of the most commercial dates in many countries around the world. Experts through market research and consumer trend analysis have shown that the celebration has been associated with a strong boost in sales of gifts, cards, flowers, candy, and other items intended to express love and gratitude to mothers. Many companies use this occasion to launch advertising campaigns and special promotions to attract consumers. This has led to a significant increase in trade around this holiday.

In general, the celebration of Mother’s Day is intended to honor and show appreciation to mothers and recognize their importance in the family and society. The dates may vary, but the reason for the celebration is the same in all countries. And dedication, love, and gratitude should be every day, even if the children live far away.

