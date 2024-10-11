A very fun and exciting science fiction ebook called Destination Mars: The First Crew, Book One will be published soon by author Eshan Balaji. It chronicles the development and execution of the first crewed mission to Mars which according to the story’s timeline will take place on November, 11, 2049.

Eshan Balaji is from Fremont, California and is the author of three other books, Planet Adventures, Epic Space Adventures, and The Overnight Black Hole. Eshan has a huge passion for space science and plans on becoming an entrepreneur when he grows up. Eshan enjoys programming, and has won 2 World Championships in Sphero Robotics.

Below is the first chapter of which promises to be a very exciting book series!

Chapter One: Future Astronauts

“C’mon Sky, Angle the ship, I’ll get the speed,” Willy exclaimed. It was just a normal Sunday evening playing Space Racers, our favorite computer game, with my friends at my house. Willy and I were frantically trying to beat Neila’s team, though we were at a pretty big disadvantage. Our fingers were moving frantically, frequently switching back the game calculation sheet, which tells us the ideal parameters for us to reach.

“3, 2, 1,” the game chimed as we accepted defeat.

“Good game, Sky,” Neila sarcastically says as her team won for the third time in a row, “But nevertheless, we win, AGAIN.” I scowled at her sassy behavior.

“It’s because you have the third person,” Willy said in support of our team. I silently agreed.

“You can have the extra person this time,” Neila suggested as she pressed the “rematch” button,“It’s go time!” However, my stomach said otherwise.

“On second thought, Neila, you guys can have a fair 2 on 2 this round. I’m gonna go get something to eat,” I said. Engrossed in the game, Neila tuned me out. As if she would care anyway.

I walked into the kitchen and into the pantry. After I took out a pack of chips, a slice of pizza, and a plate, I sat down at the dining table, my stomach growling, and started munching away. Being the ‘group person’ I am, I felt like I was missing out on the fun, listening to the gleeful exclamations the group was making. I shoved the food in my mouth, as fast as I could, as fast as my little mouth could handle. After I finished, I quickly leaped up from my seat and sprang to the sink. I washed my hands and ran back to the game. I heard a notification when I entered the living room. Knowing I only added space related applications to my notification list, I paused my sprint and decided to check out what it was.What I saw was no less than remarkable.

“Guys, GUYS! LOOK AT THIS!” I exclaimed.

“Sky, keep your voice down,” Edwin said, “There’s no need for UNNECESSARY shouting.”

“There’s nothing unnecessary here. This is our dream! It’s right here!”

Neila remarked,” Ok, reporter, what’s the news?”

“There’s this new space mission, a collaboration between NASA and SpaceX and it highlights OUR age group! We always wanted to be astronauts, right?”

“Really! You’re joking. Come here and show me,” Neila said. I went over to the couch and showed them the news headline.

This is what it said:

Welcoming all adventurous adults in their 20’s. We, NASA and SpaceX, invite you to see if you have what it takes to participate in the incredible, Aries I mission to Mars.

Mission Profile

Mission launch date: November, 11, 2049

Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Agency: NASA, SpaceX

Name of Mission: Ares I

Name of spacecraft: Falcon XI

Propulsion system: Ion propulsion

Length of mission: TBC

Mission objective: Establishing a settlement on Mars

Crew complement: Five

Crew Roles:

Commander/Pilot

Co-Commander /Science Officer

Chief Engineer

Botanist

Medical Officer

“This is perfect!” Neila said, “I can be the pilot, Sky can be the science guy, Willy can be the chief engineer, Ellie can be the botanist, and Edwin can be the medical officer. We have the whole crew!”

“Whoa, whoa, now you’re getting ahead of yourself,” Willy said.

“Yea, who said we’re making a decision now? There are a lot of small aspects we need to plan out,” Ellie added.

“Come on, just for fun,” Edwin protested.

Willy said, “Alright, let’s try it out. Don’t make me regret this Edwin!” We filled in our application forms and sat back in excitement.

“One career application down!… I guess,” I commented.

“We still don’t know if we will be chosen,” Ellie said in a drowsy voice.

“Isn’t this what we always wanted?” Neila chimed, “Positivity guys!”

“We gave it our best!” I offered.

“Oh, our parents would be so proud of us if we get selected,” Neila said.

Edwin replied, “We’re getting selected on 3, we’re getting selected on me. 1, 2, 3! “We’re getting selected!” and we all laughed together.

