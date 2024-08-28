Deputies Lead “Letters of Fight” Campaign that Demands Actions to Protect Women in Costa Rica

Led by the National Liberation representative, Monserrat Ruiz and with the support of legislators from other groups, as well as the Group of Families Surviving Femicide, the campaign called “Letras de Lucha”(Letters of Fight) was presented.The objective is to promote an agenda of 12 bills against violence against women in Costa Rica.

“Letras de Lucha seeks to raise awareness, humanize and pressure. These 12 bills make up a security agenda for women, built by several deputies, and today they are presented written in the letters of each of the victims,” said the Green and White deputy.

“The lack of attention that the Executive Branch has shown towards the safety of women forces us to look for a means that does not go unnoticed, one that provokes a feeling of urgency and the need to raise our voices for those who are no longer here,” Ruiz added.

Three main issues

The law proposals address three main issues: security for women, economic empowerment and prevention of gender violence.“Each project contributes significantly to guaranteeing the safety of women and their families,” it was said in the presentation this Thursday in Congress.The letters of 10 victims of violence were used, including MaríaTacsan, Wendoly Vargas and Karolay Serrano.

Femicides

Data provided by the proponents indicate that between 2007 and 2022, 417 femicides were registered in the country.Meanwhile, in 2023, 18 cases were reported and in 2024 there are already 24, an alarming number.In addition, approximately 132 requests for protection measures due to situations of gender violence are submitted daily.

On June 17, the Legislative Assembly recognized the existence of an epidemic of gender violence in the country by approving a motion in this regard, making an urgent call to all public institutions to address this crisis.

“Each woman murdered because of her gender leaves an irreversible void in their families, communities and hearts. We cannot continue ignoring the bleeding record of femicides; We cannot allow gender violence to be an everyday reality,” said ÓscarMorera, member of Families Surviving Femicide.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR