Delta Airline Will Increase Flights from Los Angeles, Atlanta and Minneapolis to Guanacaste as of December 2023

Delta airline will increase the destinations and frequencies with which it operates to the Daniel Oduber Airport, located in Liberia, Guanacaste. This will happen towards the end of this year, a period considered as high season for tourism. This was reported by the administrator of the Guanacaste Airport through a press release.

As of December 22nd, 2023, the airline will operate a daily flight from Los Angeles (LAX). The estimated time of arrival in Liberia will be at 6:33 am. and will leave for that same city at 8:03 a.m. m. in a Boeing 737-900.

Meanwhile, it will double the frequency from Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to 2 daily flights starting December 16th. The new flight will arrive in Guanacaste at 2:01 p.m. and will take off again at 3:31 p.m.

Additionally, the route from Minneapolis (MSP) will return to this terminal on the 17th of that same month. It will have 4 weekly frequencies: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The arrival itinerary in Liberia for these days is at 1:35 p.m. and will leave for Minneapolis at 3:00 p.m. in a Boeing 737-800.

Air terminal continues to increase its traffic

“We are very happy to continue announcing the results of our route development strategy (…) The airlines trust Guanacaste as an attractive and safe destination”, said the general manager of Guanacaste Airport, César Jaramillo.

According to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), during the first semester of 2023, the entry of tourists through this terminal was 17.5% higher than in 2022. By September of the previous year, this terminal had already exceeded the passenger traffic figures reported before the pandemic, an objective that is still being sought at other points of entry and exit from the country.