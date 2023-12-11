More
    December Comes With a Reduction in Fuel Prices for costa Rica

    A respite for Tico wallets

    The Public Services Regulatory Authority (ARESEP) approved reductions in the price of fuels that apply to super gasoline, diesel and liquefied gas.The Mayor of Energy, Mario Mora, explained that these changes are explained by the evolution of international prices of finished fuels imported by Costa Rica, according to purchases made by Recope between October 13 and November 9, as well as a reduction in the average price of the exchange rate.

     

    It is important to note that Recope did not report the purchase of regular or plus gasoline in this period, which is why this product did not reflect the downward trend that occurred in the international market. Recope has not technically explained why users of regular or plus gasoline will have to pay a higher price than super gasoline, even though the available information confirms that in international markets the price of plus gasoline NEVER exceeds super gasoline. .

     

    Quality maintained

    Furthermore, ARESEP clarifies that there are no quality differences between gasolines, since both meet the standards established in the technical regulations. The difference in prices between one gasoline and the other is due to the amount of octane; That is, super gasoline has 95 octane and therefore, since it has been produced, it is more expensive than regular gasoline which has 91 octane.

     

    Taking into consideration this distortion in gasoline prices, ARESEP recommends that users review the manufacturing manual, so that they use the gasoline recommended for their vehicle’s engine.

