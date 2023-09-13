Deadpool Actor Will Come to the Largest Gaming Event in Costa Rica to Sign Autographs

The most important entertainment and video game event in the region, Connecturday, has announced its international star guest for its 12th edition. It is the talented actor Stefan Kapicic, known for his role as Colossus in the Deadpool movies, as well as for his performances in video games and television series.

Kapicic, originally from Germany, has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Not only did he lend his voice and movement to the charismatic character Colossus in the Deadpool films, but he has also contributed his vocal talents to the critically acclaimed game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare I and II. Also, fans of the Better Call Saul series will recognize him from his part in it. His most recent work led him to play Olgaren in the film “The Last Voyage of Demeter.”

This versatile actor has expanded his screen presence internationally, starring in an episode of the popular Netflix series, “Love, Death and Robots.” In addition, he has made his mark in series such as “24”, “Numb3rs” and “The Unit”, demonstrating his versatility as an actor on television. Of course, his prolific film and television career in his home country remains noteworthy.

Impressive cast of international guests

Stefan Kapicic joins an impressive cast of international guests making an appearance at Connectur day 2023. Among them are Tony Baker, known for his work in video games as Joel in “The Last of Us” and the Joker in several Batman video games. .

Voice actresses Carolina Ravassa and Anjali Bhimani, famous for their contributions to renowned video games, will also be present. Ravassa has brought characters to life in games like Overwatch 2 and Grand Theft Auto V, while Bhimani has provided her voice in titles like Fallout 76 and has appeared in popular series like Ms. Marvel and Bones.

Also D-piddy

The event will also be attended by D-piddy, a well-known cosplay artist and famous for his portrayal of Deadpool at events around the world. Akemikun, a noted cosplayer and cosmaker, will also join the celebration. In addition, the talented Japanese pop singer and songwriter Shihori, known for her work on theme songs for movies and anime series, including “Fairy Tail,” “My Little Pony,” and “Macross Frontier,” as well as video games like “League of Legends”, will be part of Connecturday 2023.

Connecturday 2023 promises to be an exciting event for lovers of video games and geek culture around gaming. In addition to the presence of these renowned guests, attendees will enjoy commercial areas, e-Sports tournaments, photo booths and the “Cosplay Championship Series” contest, among many other activities. More than 15 daily tournaments will take place, including the Capcom Pro Tour and the national final of Sim Racing, the first electronic sport approved by ICODER. There will also be tournaments with scores for the Pokémon World Cup.