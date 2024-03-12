Dates of the National Costa Rican Surf Circuit are Defined

The Reef Cocles Pro will mark the beginning of the National Surf Circuit (CNS), which this year will travel for its first date to a hotbed of great talent, such as the Costa Rican Caribbean.

The paradisiacal beach of Cocles will see the best exponents of the discipline surf on March 16 and 17, in a forecast of encouraging conditions and waves between 5 and 8 feet will hit the coast with a period of 10 seconds.

The previous year, the winners of this date in the major category were local surfers, such as ÓscarUrbina and Indiana Ferri. This 2024, the first 1,500 points are up in the air and the athletes will show their best level, looking to start an excellent season.

Cocles Beach: March 16 and 17 (1500 points).

Dominical Beach: April 20 and 21 (1500 points).

Santa Teresa Beach: May 25 and 26 (1500 points).

Hermosa Beach, Jacó: June 15 and 16 (1500 points).

Guiones Beach, Nosara: July 20 and 21 (2000 points).

“The Circuit always looks for the best waves of the summer season, which offers us a good show so that the athletes can demonstrate their high level and help reactivate commerce on the beaches we visit,” explained Randall Chaves, director of the event. .

To define the 2024 national champions, the best four ranking results of each surfer will be taken into account, thus discarding the date with the lowest score.On this occasion, the CNS will have six men’s and women’s categories in dispute, in order to hold tournaments related to the Olympic cycle.

The categories that will be present are:

Open

Junior (Sub 18)

Boys and Girls (Under 16)

Mini Grommets (Sub 12)

Longboard

SUP Surfing

The national champions will receive a cash prize and will be taken into account in the national preselections.