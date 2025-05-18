More
    Cycling Enthusiasts Can Now Register for the CRC 506 UCI Gran Fondo in Costa Rica

    Competition will be on June 1st

    By TCRN STAFF
    The third edition of the UCI-CRC 506 Gran Fondo in Costa Rica has a date; it will be held on June 1st, and registration is now open, giving all cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to participate in the event.

    “The big news for this edition is a spectacular new route that will run from Jacó to Quepos to Jacó,” stated the organizers. This year, there will be 141.4 km races for men and women, and a 69.8 km Middle Fondo race for men and women.

    One of the most important “fondos” in the region

    “It is one of the most important fondos (long-distance) in the region and the only one that qualifies cyclists for the Grand Fondo World Championships, which will be held this year in Lorne, Victoria, Australia, from October 16 to 19, 2025. It is also the only event in the country that awards official UCI medals,” they stated in a press release. Registration is now open on the official website: www.crc-506.com The minimum age to participate is 19 years old. Entry is limited to 1,000 cyclists.

    These are the event details:

    -Gran Fondo: 141.4 km for men and women. The start will be from the Jacó Civic Center, traveling to Quepos, where the return will take place through the María Inmaculada neighborhood, and then back to the Jacó Civic Center.

    -Medio Fondo: 69.8 km for men and women. The start will be in Quepos and the finish will be located at the Jacó Civic Center.

    Gran Fondo Categories: Men: 19-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59; Women: 19-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49

    Middle Distance Categories: Men: 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80+; Women: 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80+

    “The event is a platform to showcase Costa Rica’s potential as a host of world-class sporting events to the world,” said Manrique Mata, competition organizer.

