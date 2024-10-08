With a new organization and three options for road cycling enthusiasts, the event L’Étape Costa Rica by Tour de France returns to the country, taking place in Liberia, Guanacaste, on October 27th.This competition will have three routes: 165 kilometers, 90 kilometers, and 50 kilometers, starting and ending in Liberia.

How to register

Registrations for this event are now open, and those who wish to be part of it can sign up on the official page https://costarica.letapebytourdefrance.com/The registrations have an initial cost of $269 for the basic package.

“El Tiburon” will be present

One of the highlights of this year’s edition will be the participation of former Colombian cyclist Víctor Hugo Peña, known as “El Tiburon”(The Shark). Peña was the first Latin American cyclist to wear the yellow jersey as the leader of the Tour de France. He did it in 2003 during three stages of the competition.

Additionally, he achieved stage victories in the Girod’Italia 2000 and the VueltaaEspaña 2004, and he represented Colombia in the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Olympic Games.

“Peña will be present engaging in various activities with the participants; on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26, he will hold conferences at the event’s Village and sign autographs, and on Sunday, October 27, he will ride the long route of 165 kilometers,” explained the event director, Rodolfo Villalobos, from Grupo Publicitario, the organizing company.

