We are deeply honored to share a culinary journey with a cookbook that not only delights your taste buds but also inspires you to support a wonderful mission. This brand-new cookbook, that isn’t just a cookbook, rather a heartfelt mission to make a difference. The recipes within these pages are not just dishes; they are stories—woven together by the creativity of a talented team and the rich cultural tapestry of Costa Rica, especially the remarkable community of Drake Bay, Costa Rica, whose culture and natural beauty inspired every recipe within these pages.

A testament to the community, innovation, and love

This cookbook is more than a mere collection of recipes; it is a testament to the community, innovation, and love. By sharing these recipes, the authors aim to bring the warmth and essence of Costa Rican cuisine into your home, while also supporting a cause close to our hearts.

For a good cause

All funds collected from the sale or distribution of this cookbook will go directly to the Steller Ludwig Foundation ( www.stellerludwigfoundation.com ). Our nonprofit organization is dedicated to supporting health and education initiatives in Costa Rica.

The Steller Ludwig Foundation is registered in the USA as a 501(c)3 organization (EIN 84-3647572). Your purchase or donation will have a profound impact, providing essential resources and opportunities to those in need.

Thank you for your support!

