    Culture and Natural Beauty Inspired by the Remarkable Community of Drake Bay, Costa Rica Brings Brand-New Cookbook to Light

    A captivating journey through the rich and diverse flavors of Costa Rican gourmet cuisine

    We are deeply honored to share a culinary journey with a cookbook that not only delights your taste buds but also inspires you to support a wonderful mission. This brand-new cookbook, that isn’t just a cookbook, rather a heartfelt mission to make a difference. The recipes within these pages are not just dishes; they are stories—woven together by the creativity of a talented team and the rich cultural tapestry of Costa Rica, especially the remarkable community of Drake Bay, Costa Rica, whose culture and natural beauty inspired every recipe within these pages.

    A testament to the community, innovation, and love

    This cookbook is more than a mere collection of recipes; it is a testament to the community, innovation, and love. By sharing these recipes, the authors aim to bring the warmth and essence of Costa Rican cuisine into your home, while also supporting a cause close to our hearts.

    For a good cause

    All funds collected from the sale or distribution of this cookbook will go directly to the Steller Ludwig Foundation (www.stellerludwigfoundation.com). Our nonprofit organization is dedicated to supporting health and education initiatives in Costa Rica. 

    At THECOSTARICANEWS we’d really appreciate it if you could buy a copy and leave a review on Amazon. Even better, please spread the word and encourage your friends to pick up a copy too. Officially available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DRP6YQWR?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520

    The Steller Ludwig Foundation is registered in the USA as a 501(c)3 organization (EIN 84-3647572). Your purchase or donation will have a profound impact, providing essential resources and opportunities to those in need.

    Thank you for your support!

