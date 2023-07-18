Cultural Legacy and Traditions of the Historic Union Between Nicoya and Costa Rica

The annexation of the Nicoya Party to Costa Rica not only meant a territorial and political union, but also the fusion of cultures and traditions that have left an important legacy in the Costa Rican identity.

The influence of the Chorotega culture, present in Nicoya since ancient times, has left a deep mark on the region and the entire country. The traditions and customs of this culture have been kept alive throughout the years, and are proudly celebrated in festivities such as the Fiesta de los Diablitos and the Baile de los Chorotegas.

In addition, Nicoya’s gastronomy has left an incomparable flavor on the palates of Costa Ricans. Dishes such as corn rice, roasted tamales and corn tortillas have become an essential part of the national cuisine, being a sample of the gastronomic richness that emanates from this region.

Religious traditions also figure prominently in Nicoya’s cultural heritage. The celebration of Holy Week, with its processions and liturgical acts, is a manifestation of the faith rooted in the region and throughout the country.

Cultural expressions

Likewise, music and dance are cultural expressions that have enriched the heritage of Costa Rica. The traditional dance of the Yegüita, which represents a festive parade, and the music of the marimba, a symbol of national identity, are clear examples of the cultural heritage that has been preserved in Nicoya and has spread throughout the country.

Preserving and valuing this cultural legacy

It is essential to preserve and value this cultural legacy, encouraging the active participation of the community in the transmission of traditions and in the protection of its heritage. Education, government support and recognition of the importance of cultural diversity are fundamental pillars to safeguard and further enrich the cultural richness that emanates from Nicoya and all of Costa Rica.