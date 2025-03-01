Cultura Ancestral 2025: An Unprecedented Experience, With Greater Wisdom and Events in Costa Rica

March 2025 is the month to nourish every space of our being with the valuable tradition and wisdom of our ancestors, the indigenous culture that has so much to offer the world and will be present at the “Cultura Ancestral” event.

Costa Rica will live an unprecedented experience and will have the presence of special guests from sister countries, each of them belonging to indigenous populations.

Attendees will be filled with knowledge in each activity enjoying art, music, gastronomy and crafts. In the practical workshops and Sacred Ceremonies, everyone will witness the creation of a community of well-being, honoring ancestral traditions and deepening the connection with Mother Earth. Reunions and exchanges of knowledge are always ideal to provide the best for our lives today and always.

Ancestral Culture leads us to enrich the spirit, to prevail wisdom, to strengthen the connection with nature and to be protagonists of the ties between tribes, their practices and traditions.

The event

Cultura Ancestral 2025, will be held from March 14 to 16, in Esterillos Este and Quebrada Amarilla, Jacó, Costa Rica. This year, the number of guests and, therefore, the wisdom increases, each one of them belonging to the tribes: Boruca, Cabecar, Broran /Terraba, Huetar, Ngobe, Emberá (Panama), Mapuche Qolla (Chile), among others from Brazil and Venezuela.

Organizers

Diego Díaz, is the founder-organizer of Cultura Ancestral, he is in charge of planning and acting as a bridge between indigenous representatives, coordinating the agenda of activities and the different areas of production, logistics and sponsors.

Daniel Yepez, founder of the Alianza Soberana foundation, who has been key in creating the necessary connections to include important sponsors in the meeting. In addition, he plays a fundamental role in the general supervision of the project, ensuring success in the different areas.

Anabel Miranda, originally from Panama and local resident of the area of Playa Hermosa, Jacó. Anabel is in charge of social media and marketing, and works closely with Diego Díaz on the production and logistics side, specifically in the coordination of the spaces where the activities will take place.

The team is complemented by the support of Joanne Brookes, who is in charge of the administrative part and the detailed planning of the event. Joanne also has a crucial role in the management of the sponsors present at the meeting, contributing to generating a solid foundation of transparency.

Cultura Ancestral was born through the Alianza Soberana Foundation and is sponsored by: Luminate, Resonance Costa Rica, Toji Nature Retreat, Sfera Legal, High Vibe Management and SIKWA.

Regarding the Sovereign Alliance Foundation, it was created in 2023 as a collective initiative that mainly seeks to create opportunities for individuals and communities, protecting their growth through freedom and of the latter Diego Díaz (organizer of Ancestral Culture) highlighted, “that it is an essential value to create sovereignty in its different layers such as cultural, religious and political expression. This is achieved with activities such as Ancestral Culture where the space is opened for different cultures to join together to share knowledge and wisdom to nourish each other, with the free will to carry out their traditional ceremonies, creating new experiences that enrich them with tools to strengthen their communities.”

Participants of the event will be able to enjoy: Sacred Ceremonies (Temazcal), planting, Huetar clay workshop, traditional food workshops, word circles, singing and dance ceremonies, also a cocoa ceremony; socio-ecological preservation workshop and history of traditional medicine, Boruca mask painting workshop; drums, Sacred Fire ceremony, among other activities.

It will be an unforgettable experience! Cultura Ancestral aims to spread the cultural currents of indigenous wisdom alive in Costa Rica and other countries, in order to preserve and protect the ancestral heritage of our times.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life.