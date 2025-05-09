The use of drones for monitoring crocodile populations in Costa Rica represents an important change from traditional methods: nighttime boat trips where researchers had to count crocodiles by shining flashlights into their eyes, a risky and expensive task.

However, the new method also presents challenges

“We must standardize parameters such as the time of flight, the appropriate altitude to avoid disturbing the animals, and consider weather conditions such as rain and wind,” Porra explained.

With the use of technology, Costa Rica is finally seeking to answer an age-old question: how many crocodiles live in its rivers and estuaries? Although specialists point out that the populations of these reptiles have grown in recent decades, there is no exact data to determine whether there is a healthy balance or if the country faces possible overpopulation.

To fill this gap, the International Institute for Wildlife Conservation and Management of the National University (Icomvis-UNA), together with the School of Topography, Cadastre, and Geodesy, has launched a pioneering project: monitoring and counting crocodiles using drones.

“What we do now is establish specific zones for drone takeoff and landing, capture images during the day, and then process that information. This way, we can count the crocodiles, understand their distribution, and estimate their population and size structure,” explained Laura Porras, a researcher at Icomvis-UNA. This is a key advance, as it will allow scientific data to support future decisions regarding the management of the species.

Mating season

Considered key species in their ecosystems, crocodiles regulate fish populations, recycle nutrients, and help conserve moisture during droughts. This issue becomes relevant in October, when the mating season begins. During this time, dominant males drive out other individuals, who move on in search of new territories, sometimes near beaches and urban areas. Despite the perception of danger, official figures are clear: in the last decade, only eight people have died from crocodile attacks in Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, aerial monitoring promises to provide the information the country needs to balance the coexistence between human communities and these ancient predators that have inhabited its rivers since time immemorial.

