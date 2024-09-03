Coyote Corp. Releases First Single and Announces Debut Album Release

Coyote Corp., a new band with a prominent approach to psychedelic rock, is ready to make a mark with the release of their first single, “El Día Que Morí.” This debut not only celebrates the arrival of Coyote, but also highlights the experience and talent of its members: Luigi Jiménez(Camilo VII and Patterns) on bass and synthesizers, Allan Rojas Beirute (Patterns) on guitars and keyboards, Mancino on vocals and keyboards, and Santiago Roberts (Billy The Kid and Las Robertas) on drums.

With an outstanding track record that includes performances at major festivals in Latin America, the United States, and Europe, these musicians bring solid experience to the project.

“El Día Que Morí”: The First Chapter of Coyote’s Journey

“El DíaQueMorí” is more than a single; is a striking introduction to the universe of Coyote Corp. The song combines genres, textures and atmospheres, offering an immersive listening experience. With arrangements that fuse elements of dance music and psychedelic rock, the single begins with a groovy and melodic rhythm that later transforms into more aggressive sections,full of energy with synthesizers and vibrant guitar solos.

This dynamic show cases the band’s ability to mix emotional intensities, creating a sonic experience that is both introspective and electrifying.(Listen on Spotify: “El Día Que Morí” / Watch on Youtube: “El Día Que Morí”).

What’s Coming: Expectations and News

• October 2024: The band will release their second single, “En El Mar”, which will continue the musical narrative started with “El Día Que Morí”. This song promises to explore more distortion and rock riffs, enriching the band’s sound proposal.

• November 2024: Coyote Corp. will release their highly anticipated debut album, “Elefantes,

Turtles and Void Beyond the Horizon.” This carefully crafted albumfeatures a rich array of sounds and a continuing musical journey, reflecting the band’sartistic evolution.

About Coyote Corp.

Coyote Corp. stands out in psychedelic rock for its ability to fuse diverse genres and explore new sonic territories. Since its formation, the band has sought to expand the boundaries of the genre, using improvisation and jamming to create unique experiences at each performance.

With a solid track record at festivals and a focus on authenticity andinnovation, Coyote Corp. establishes itself as one of the most exciting proposals in themusic scene.For more information about Coyote Corp., the release of the single “En El Mar,” and the album”Elefantes, Tortugas y Vacío Más Allá Del Horizonte.”

Coyote Corp. Management

[email protected]

