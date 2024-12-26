Cottage cheese, also known as curd, is a fresh, unripened cheese that provides extraordinary health benefits. Made from cow’s milk, cottage cheese is characterized by its lumpy texture and a mild, slightly acidic flavor. Unlike other cheeses, it is low in fat and high in protein. This makes it a food with very interesting nutritional properties.

This food is the protagonist of a discovery; that of a doctor who was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Medicine 7 times. We are referring to the research of biologist Johana Budwid and her work on cottage cheese, fresh linseed oil… And how the combination of these foods provided surprising and enormous health benefits.

You may be interested to know that proteins are essential for improving overall health: tissue repair, hormone and enzyme production… and maintaining strong muscle mass. In this sense, cottage cheese is a source of high-quality proteins.

Rich in vitamins and minerals

Cottage cheese contains some of the most important vitamins: vitamin A or the essential vitamin B12. This is a vitamin from the B group that is crucial for the development of the nervous system and brain function. It also provides vitamin D, which improves the absorption of calcium and vitamin K, essential for good blood clotting. Its phosphorus content contributes to good bone and tooth health.

Regarding minerals, this dairy product provides you with calcium and is very rich in sulfur, essential for many detoxifying functions of your body. It is also a good source of phosphorus, which contributes to good bone and tooth health.

Cottage cheese proteins and strength training

As you already know, protein is an essential macronutrient for life; for the growth and regeneration of body tissues and organs. That is why it is such an interesting food for athletes.

Cottage cheese has an ideal protein profile for athletes

Did you know that cottage cheese reaches 25 grams of protein, per 100 grams of product? This characteristic makes it an ideal food for you if you are an athlete and follow intense training routines. Thus, having a good cup of cottage cheese helps you build and repair muscles.

The proteins in cottage cheese are mainly casein; a type of slow-digesting protein that is released into the body gradually, over several hours. This makes it a constant source of amino acids. This is how it promotes muscle synthesis, reduces muscle catabolism and promotes muscle recovery during the night.

The great secret of cottage cheese… and linseed oil

Around 1940, there lived in Germany a doctor named Johanna Budwig, who discovered that the mixture of cottage cheese and linseed oil changed the charge of the electrons of the latter; from negative to positive. This improved its absorption at the cellular level, increasing the assimilation of Omega 3 from linseed oil by more than 90%. She also observed that it increased the oxygenation and nutrition of the cells; an extraordinary benefit for health. In addition, she was able to confirm that this healthy fat became soluble in water, increasing the intestinal absorption of essential polyunsaturated fats and optimizing the use of Omega 3.

The food thus became a miraculous anti-cancer ally, which enhanced cardiovascular and brain health and cellular function in general. Dr. Budwig was nominated for the Nobel Prize 7 times, becoming an international authority in the study and application of fats.

