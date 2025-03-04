Costa Rica consolidated itself as a world leader in sustainability during its participation in the Global Soft Power Summit 2025, held in London. At this international event, which brings together government, corporate and NGO leaders to discuss soft power in global relations, Adriana Acosta, Director of essential COSTA RICA, shared the country’s strategy to promote sustainable development over more than four decades.

“For Costa Rica, sustainability goes beyond the environmental aspect,” said Acosta in the panel “Sustainability as a driver of Soft Power.” She also highlighted that the country has implemented laws and strategies that have attracted more than 450 multinational companies, many focused on highly complex industries, benefiting from an environment where 98% of electricity comes from renewable sources.

Social and political stability

In addition to environmental achievements, Acosta highlighted the positive impact on the country’s social and political stability, which are essential for economic growth and the well-being of the population. This comprehensive approach has not only positioned Costa Rica as a leader, but has also inspired other countries to follow its example.

Country Brand’s Strategy 2035

“This is not the time to slow down, but to take more proactive steps. For this reason, the Country Brand’s Strategy 2035 is focused on the fight against climate change, articulating efforts to adapt to new realities and promote sustainable economic growth in all sectors. Costa Rica has proven to be a country committed to sustainability and a model for others, inspiring them to take concrete actions,” Acosta concluded.

