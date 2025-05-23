The silver tourism market segment, which focuses on seniors, is showing great dynamism thanks to factors such as the consolidation of healthcare systems in developed countries, the desire of clients to pursue healthy lifestyles, and the creation of a greater range of services aimed at an increasingly older age group.

For this reason, those who are part of this group like to opt for accommodation options that combine a quiet and safe environment, but also offer chemical-free food options, easy mobility, opportunities for practices such as yoga and meditation, and clean, pollution-free air. According to Bernal Vargas, Manager of The Bohemian Hotel Playa Lagarto,

Located in Playa Lagarto, Santa Cruz (Guanacaste province, Costa Rica), places like this community are characterized by being “very far from the traditional mass visitation scene, where crowds often prevail, which, instead of offering peace and tranquility, generate more stress for visitors.”

“A place like ours is located within a tranquil natural universe, just a few meters from the beach, in a place where this type of tourist can be sure that they can admire the sunset or read in the shade of a tree while attending a yoga session the next day,” Vargas emphasized.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) study “Silver Economy

Mapping Actors and Trends in Latin America and the Caribbean” establishes that “the projected growth of the older adult population brings challenges related to pensions, health, and long-term care.”

“Multiple business opportunities are opening up in different sectors—for example, housing, tourism, caregiving, and transportation—that have the potential to generate millions of new jobs. This is what is defined by the expression “silver economy,” which has the potential to be one of the engines of economic recovery,” the IDB document states.

Competitive Advantage

The Manager of The Bohemian Hotel Playa Lagarto emphasized that places like this coastal area in the canton of Santa Cruz have an enormous “comparative advantage” in attracting this niche market because they are places that still preserve many of their customs and traditions in fields such as culinary traditions.

“Another advantage is that we are in one of the so-called blue zones of the world, where people stand out for their longevity. That’s a huge marketing hook for places like Playa Lagarto to attract interest among those who are part of the silver economy,” Vargas added.

The IDB study reveals that in Latin America and the Caribbean, the entertainment services sector aimed at seniors has great potential to explore and develop activities related to culture, leisure, cuisine, sports, health, tourism, and well-being, among others.

About The Bohemian Hotel Playa Lagarto

