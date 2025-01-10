The play “Cosquillitas”, thanks to which Marian Li received the Ricardo Fernández Guardia National Theater Award in the Acting category 2023, will represent Costa Rica at the Mujeres que Cuentan International Festival in Mar del Plata, Argentina in March 2025 and at the Casa Tanicho International Monologue Festival in Mérida, Mexico, in January 2025. In addition, the production will take advantage of the opportunity to tour in both countries.

“La Danza de la Ira (Cosquillitas)” is a play that has left the Costa Rican public with their mouths open. It is an inspiring, motivational and light-filled work that immerses us in the story of Odette, a professional dancer who faces and overcomes the traumas of her childhood marked by sexual abuse. Through dance, Odette finds a path to healing and shows us the power of art to transform pain into hope. This masterful work, written by Andréa Bescond and staged by Eric Métayer, reminds us that art is resilience. In addition to being entertaining, this production is moving and impactful, leaving an indelible mark on each spectator. This is attested to by the countless comments full of praise from the public as well as renowned personalities from the artistic world of Costa Rica on social networks.

Marian Li

What also impresses the audience is that Marian Li is alone on stage for two hours and plays more than 15 characters, without any scenery (there is only one chair at the back of the stage). A “performance” never seen before in Costa Rica. It is for this reason that the jury of the National Culture Awards awarded her the Ricardo Fernández Guardia National Theater Award in the 2023 Acting category.

With an incomparable acting “tour de force”, the Costa Rican actress, who studied in Paris, Los Angeles and New York, moves us to the core with her performance, making the audience laugh, cry and reflect deeply. She is also in charge of the Costa Rican adaptation of the original text.

Her acting ability, stage management, sensitivity and versatility to represent a socially delicate subject on stage were just some of the elements considered by the jury.

Marian Li has acted in Film, TV and Theater, both in Paris and San Jose. In France, she participated in major productions such as “Lucy” with Scarlett Johansson, “3 Days to Kill” with Kevin Costner and with the great French director, Luc Besson, the creator of “The Fifth Element” and “Leon, the Professional.”

She also brought the Costa Rican play “Baby Boom in Paradise” by Ana Istarú to the Paris stage in its French version, with which she was in a season at the Theatre du Ricochet (the first time in history that a Costa Rican play was presented in French for a French audience in French theatres) and then toured Central America.

Back in Costa Rica, she participated in the production “Unica mirar al Mar” by the National Theatre Company and was in “Baby Boom in Paradise” in Spanish at the Espressivo Theatre.

Strategic Partner – Ser Y Crecer Foundation

The Ser y Crecer Foundation is an integral part of the project “La Danza de la Ira (Cosquillitas)” and has provided its support and accompaniment throughout the process of creating the show.

The Ser y Crecer Foundation is a non-profit, non-governmental social welfare organization. It was founded on the initiative of a group of professionals mobilized by the need of the time to provide comprehensive care for survivors of child sexual abuse (CSA) and their families, and especially for the treatment of incest.

The Costa Rican production will be presented:

Tour of Mexico

January 16, 2025: Casa Tanicho International Monologue Festival in Mérida

January 21: Mérida, Casa Tanicho

January 23: Xbalamqué Cultural Center, Cancún

January 26: La Capilla Theater, Mexico City

Tour of Argentina

March 16, 2025: Women Who Count International Festival, Mar del Plata

March 20: Almirante Brown, Argentina

March 2025: Buenos Aires, Argentina (date to be determined) more information at @ladanzadelaira on Instagram

“La Danza De La Ira (Cosquillitas)” Will Share the Stage in Mexico With “Autopsia De Una Sirena”

Marian Li will share the stage with the also selected Costa Rican work “Autopsia de una Sirena” by Andy Gamboa. Both international productions will be representing the country at the International Monologue Festival in Mérida, Mexico in January 2025. Both actors will also tour together through other Mexican cities, the Yucatán Peninsula and CDMX, taking Costa Rican theater outside our borders.

