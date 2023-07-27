Costa Rica’s Most Important Gamer Festival Will Be Held This Weekend

This coming weekend, July 28, 29 and 30, what promises to be the most important gaming and family entertainment festival of the year will take place in Oxígeno: INFINITY Play 2023.

The event, organized by DDN Producciones Esports& Gaming and Oxígeno, will feature various activities for the whole family, competitions, exhibitions and contests, and promises to revolutionize the entertainment offer in the country.

“I came to play!

INFINITY Play brings with it a specific premise: “Come to Play!”. All attendees will be able to live the wide range of content with the only payment of the entrance, since within the space the competitions, tournaments, digital or analog games can be enjoyed freely and free of charge.

When and where will INFINITY Play 2023 take place?

The festival will take place in the Oxígeno squares O1 and O4, in Heredia, as well as at the INFINITY Gaming Center facilities located inside the mall, where various competitions will take place during the two days of the event.

INFINITY Play 2023: tickets and prices

Tickets will be divided into daily tickets and subscription for both days -Saturday and Sunday-. It should be noted that the opening event scheduled for Friday the 28th is free of charge.

What activities can be enjoyed?

The wide range of content that the Festival will have not only covers video games and electronic sports but also an endless number of activities.

Friday July 28

• Opening show with national artists: Saigo, Brayy, Jay Kendall, Axxel and Vemon.

Saturday 29 and 30 July

• Rubik’s Cube: tournaments and competitions by category.

• Freestyle Football: exhibitions and Central American tournament.

• Wrestling: international show and exhibitions.

• Table football: championships, exhibitions and free tables.

• Table tennis: championships, exhibitions and free tables.

Gaming &esports tournaments and competitions

• FIFA

• cosplay

• Fortnite

• League of Legends

• Valorant

• Just Dance

• Racing simulator

• Smash

•Full Guys

•Rocket League

• TFT

