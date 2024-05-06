Costa Rica’s Leading Role in Environmental Conservation

Costa Rica, despite its relatively small size, is home to around 6% of the world’s biodiversity. Its diverse landscapes, ranging from coastal regions and lush tropical jungles to rugged mountains, contribute to this richness.

Over the years, Costa Rica has strategically crafted its international image around its commitment to nature and environmental protection, attracting between 2 and 3 million tourists annually[1].

Nowadays, Costa Rica is considered as one of the world’s leaders in terms of environmental conservation and preservation. This status was achieved through the implementation of numerous innovative policies and initiatives.

In fact, between 1950 and 1960, the Costa Rican government decided to take a turn and put the emphasis on nature and launched various objectives and strategies.

Several entities were created such as the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE), in charge of formulating environmental policies, and one of its agency the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), managing the protected areas of the country.

The protection of biodiversity is now a cornerstone of Costa Rica’s environmental efforts, manifested through nationals parks and protected areas, reforestation, sustainable energies, ecotourism and even the promotion of nature preservation in international relations.

Reforestation

Costa Rica has long recognized the intrinsic value of its forests, not only for biodiversity but also for the country’s economy. Aware of the potential of nature-based tourism, the Costa Rican government was quick to understand the importance of preserving its natural landscapes. One of the first measures to preserve the environment was the protection of forests and the launch of reforestation projects.

In the mid-20th century, Costa Rica had a vast forest cover stretching over 75% of its territory, but by 1983, rampant deforestation (mostly caused by agricultural expansion, logging, and urbanization) had reduced this figure to just 26%. However, thanks to concentrated efforts over the following decades, the country has managed to reverse this alarming trend. By 2023, around 60% of Costa Rica’s land area was once again covered by forest[2], a significant step forward in environmental conservation.

The implementation of innovative strategies, such as the Payment for Environmental Services (PES) program, introduced in 1997, has been central to this success. This initiative encouraged citizens, particularly landowners, to participate actively in forest conservation and reforestation efforts. Under the PES program, landowners were rewarded for their efforts to conserve and restore their forests, including forest preservation, tree planting and the creation of carbon sinks.

Protected Areas

Costa Rica’s commitment to environmental protection is reflected in its network of protected areas, the keystone of its conservation efforts. In 1970, Volcán Poás National Park, located in Costa Rica’s central valley, was established as the country’s first national park, marking the beginning of this approach to preserving the country’s natural treasures.

Nowadays, numerous areas are protected under the legislation Protected Wildlife Areas (or Areas Silvestres Protegidas in Spanish) and managed by the SINAC, including forest reserves, marine reserves, or national parks. 26% of the Costa Rican territory is under protection, which is one of the highest percentages in the world.

The country has 27 national parks that focus on guaranteeing the long-term conservation of a wide array of ecosystems. Among the most famous we can find Manuel Antonio, Tortuguero or Corcovado, renowned for their natural beauty and rich biodiversity. In these parks, visitors can explore and come into encounter with a multitude of plant and animal species and immerse themselves in the beauty of nature.

Three of Costa Rica’s national parks have received the prestigious designation of UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Guanacaste National Park, Coco Island National Park, La Amistad National Park. This recognition highlights the exceptional value of these protected areas and their importance on the world stage.

Renewable Energies

As part of its ongoing drive to go green and its objective to implement an environmentally friendly energy system, Costa Rica has prioritized energy production and dedicated investments to renewable energies for decades.

These strategic investments have had remarkable results, with the country achieving the impressive milestone of generating 100% of its electricity from renewable sources for extended periods. This achievement was primarily facilitated by the use of a variety of renewable resources, including hydroelectric, geothermal and wind power which benefit from Costa Rica’s favorable geographical features.

Therefore, Costa Rica occupies a prominent place in several world rankings, especially in terms of human well-being and respect for the environment, such as the Happy Planet Index, in which it has been named number 4 four times in a row.

Eco-Tourism

In the 1980s, Costa Rica quickly recognized the inherent value of its territory and made strategic investments in tourism, with an emphasis on ecotourism. This forward-thinking approach transformed the country into a destination of choice for environmentally conscious travelers seeking immersive experiences in nature. Today, Costa Rica attracts visitors with an array of natural wonders, including national parks, hiking trails and breathtaking waterfalls, while offering eco-friendly accommodations that align with sustainable travel practices.

The ecotourism sector has been encouraged by parallel initiatives such as the Certification for Sustainable Tourism (CST) established by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute in 1997, which helps travelers identify establishments that respect environmental and social standards.

Since then, the Costa Rican ecotourism industry has continued to flourish and today, tourism represents 6% of the country’s GDP. The country stands as a leader in ecotourism, a sector that keeps on benefiting the national economy while protecting the country’s nature and raising environmental awareness.

Promoting environmental conservation in international relations

Beyond its unwavering commitment to protecting its territory, which it has wisely transformed into a world-renowned tourist attraction, Costa Rica also aspires to spread its values on the international scene. Indeed, the country strives to promote environmental protection and the fight against climate change in international relations and seeks to inspire other nations through its actions on behalf of the planet.

The country is a signatory to numerous international treaties and agreements, symbolizing its dedication to the protection of biodiversity and the preservation of fragile ecosystems. These include key agreements as the Convention on Biological Diversity, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the Paris Agreement and the United Nations framework for combating climate change.

Costa Rica’s Decarbonization Goals

Although being one of the greenest countries in the world, Costa Rica’s efforts are far from over. In fact, the country aims at reaching a totally decarbonized economy by 2050. A big challenge that will be addressed through the National Decarbonization Plan, which includes “the electrification of transport, smart and resilient cities, sound waste management, sustainable agriculture and improved logistics” according to former President Carlos Alvarado Quesada in 2019[3].

This plan, mostly focusing on decarbonizing the transport sector, will help the country to fulfill its commitments under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Maïna Couturieux

