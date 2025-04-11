Juan Santamaría International Airport (AIJS) has once again been recognized as the Best Airport in the region and with the Best Airport Staff in Central America and the Caribbean in the aviation industry’s most prestigious awards, Skytrax’s World Airport Awards 2025. Winners are selected through a global survey in which passengers rate their experience in areas such as comfort, service, cleanliness, and staff friendliness.

This dual recognition, which is based on traveler feedback, reflects the ongoing commitment of its team to operational excellence and the passenger experience. From the maintenance of its facilities to ongoing staff training, each team member plays a crucial role in creating an efficient and traveler-friendly environment.

A real honor

“It is an honor to receive these prestigious awards, which reflect the hard work and dedication of everyone who makes the daily operations of Juan Santamaría Airport possible. These accolades not only highlight the quality of our services, but also the spirit of collaboration between AERIS, government authorities, airlines, and our business partners. This recognition is a testament to the constant effort to improve every aspect of the passenger experience, ensuring that all our visitors receive the ‘Pura Vida experience’ from the moment they arrive in Costa Rica,” commented Ricardo Hernández, Executive Director of AERIS.

Innovation and Continuous Improvement

As part of its ongoing commitment to improving the passenger experience, Juan Santamaría International Airport (AIJS) has implemented significant advancements in infrastructure and technology. These include the installation of 75 self-check-in kiosks and six self-bag drops to streamline the check-in process. The terminal was also modernized, with the installation of a new high-performance rubber floor to improve durability and passenger comfort.

It continues to advance its expansion and modernization plan, in accordance with the Master Plan, by investing approximately $390 million over the coming years. These projects include the expansion of the international terminal, the expansion of the vehicle parking lot, the expansion of the remote parking ramp, and the installation of immigration eGates with biometric technology to improve passenger flow, among others. These initiatives are part of an ongoing effort to offer a more efficient and comfortable experience to all airport users.

Furthermore, in line with its vision of social and environmental responsibility, AERIS has implemented sustainable practices that reinforce its commitment to environmental stewardship. These actions include the use of green technologies in its operations and a comprehensive approach to reducing the airport’s carbon footprint.

