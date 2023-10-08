More
    Search
    Economic
    Updated:

    Costa Rica’s Economy Would Be the Third with Highest Growth in Latin America for 2023

    National GDP would increase 3.8% this year and 3.4% next

    By TCRN STAFF
    14
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica would have the third highest economic growth in the region in 2023, according to the most recent projections from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

     The national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would increase 3.8%, mainly due to external and internal demand that have shown better than expected dynamism at the beginning of the year, according to the Economic Study of Latin America and the Caribbean published in September.

    Inflation rate has registered a notable slowdown

     “The current account deficit would be around 3.0% in 2023, given the good performance of exports under special regimes and the decrease in imports due to the reduction in international raw material prices.  The inflation rate has registered a notable slowdown in 2023 and would be below the Central Bank’s target range (between 2% and 4%) towards the end of the year.  The open unemployment rate would be around 10.0% in the last quarter of 2023,” the report states.

     By 2024, the country’s economic growth is expected to be 3.4%.Meanwhile, at the regional level an increase of 1.7% is projected for this year and 1.5% for 2024.This low growth dynamic could be aggravated by the negative effects of a worsening of climate shocks, if the investments in adaptation and mitigation to climate change that countries require are not made, considers José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, executive secretary of ECLAC.

    The highs and lows

    Panama and Paraguay would have the highest growth in the region in 2023, while the following year their growth would be 4.2% and 4% respectively.Argentina is the country most affected by the recession and its economy would have a decrease of -3% in 2023 and -1.6% in 2024.Chile follows with an economic projection of -0.3% this year and 1.8% next year.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceBrenda Camarillo
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    MICITT Seeks to Protect Costa Ricans from Cyber Attacks with the 5G Network
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    MICITT Seeks to Protect Costa Ricans from Cyber Attacks with the 5G Network

     Protecting the information of citizens, businesses, public institutions and the country in general from constant cyber attacks is the...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »