Costa Rica’s Digital Animation Industry is Promoted in the World

From February 4 to 7, Costa Rica promoted the talent and creativity of its digital animation industry at the Kidscreen Summit 2024 fair, in San Diego, California. The country was represented by a delegation made up of the Foreign Trade Promoter of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) and four prominent Costa Rican digital animation studios such as MarteStudio, Estudio Shout, Herald Entertainment and La Sala Post.

The event brought together more than 1,800 attendees from more than 50 countries, and had the participation of world-renowned studios such as Nickelodeon, BBC Kids, Disney Junior, Warner Bros, Paramount, The Walt Disney Company, YouTube, Sony Kids, among others.

Esencial Costa Rica

Highlighting the country’s natural intelligence through the Esencial Costa Rica stand, the Costa Rican delegation promoted the digital animation sector, and also had the opportunity to test their productions with industry experts, consolidate business relationships with distributors, broadcasters and producers; as well as learning about trends in the sector through talks with industry professionals and a close understanding of international competition.

“Participation in the Kidscreen Summit had the objective of promoting the talent of Costa Ricans to the digital animation industry. At PROCOMER we are committed to continuing to offer Costa Rican companies the opportunity to connect with strategic actors in the sector. The Costa Rica stand has been designed with the theme “Fun by Nature”, reflecting the quality and creativity of the country’s digital animation sector,” commented Mario Sáenz, Export Development Manager at PROCOMER.

As part of the digital animation services offered by the participating Costa Rican studios, the following stood out:

• 3D & 2D Animation

• Storytelling & Illustration

• Character Design & Concept Art

• Rigging, Texturing, Shading & Lighting

• Live Action & Motion Graphics

• Sound Design, Music & Dubbing

• AR/VR, VFX, Editing & Compositing

• Creation of intellectual properties for distribution, sale, broadcasting, etc.

In addition, around 15 business meetings were held with strategic players in the sector in one-on-one meetings.

According to PROCOMER data, at the end of the third quarter of 2023, exports from the computer, information and telecommunications sector (sector to which digital animation belongs) reflected a growth of more than $190 million, compared to the same period in 2022.