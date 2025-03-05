More
    Costa Ricans With Serious Illnesses or Accidents Will Be Able to Withdraw 100% of Pensions, Deputies Approve

    The initiative was approved in the first debate with 44 deputies in favor

    By TCRN STAFF
    A total of 44 Tico deputies approved an initiative that aims to allow people with serious illnesses or who have suffered an accident to withdraw 100% of their pension or in installments of up to five years.

    Worker Protection Law

    The initiative, which reforms article 22 of the Worker Protection Law, will allow them to access the funds in a single payment or in monthly installments of up to 60 months. Currently, only members and pensioners with terminal illnesses can withdraw their entire supplementary pension.

    However, the new text will extend the benefit to those who suffer from a serious illness certified by the Costa Rican Social Security Fund or who have suffered a high-risk accident with little chance of recovery.

    Request entire complementary pension for extreme medical circumstances

    The project was presented in 2020 by José María Villalta, former deputy of the Frente Amplio. In recent years, hundreds of Costa Ricans have turned to the Constitutional Court to request their entire complementary pension under extreme medical circumstances.

