“Look, we are like with terrorism here. Nobody goes out on the street, everyone is hiding. “We are buying everything online, we come to work and, well, at least here work is safe. But people are very afraid.” These are the words that a Costa Rican – who lives in the United States in an irregular immigration status – sent to her family here in Costa Rica.

The feeling among her and other compatriots – from whom her testimony was obtained and whose name and place of residence are not revealed – is fear and even paranoia. This after the mass deportations of migrants who live without regular status that the government of Donald Trump has been implementing for a week.

Paranoia and fear

Another Costa Rican woman over 60 years old and who has resident status. In an interview, the Costa Rican woman spoke of the state of “paranoia” experienced by her acquaintances, who are not exactly Costa Ricans.

“A woman, who has lived here for more than 30 years but who never regularized her situation, told me that now she does not want to leave her house. She is very paranoid and terrified of being deported to Mexico. The hardest thing is that, although she has family there, her children and grandchildren are in the United States. I cannot imagine her alone in Mexico,” she said. She also said that in her job, which is in the service sector and is labor-intensive, 70% of the payroll of one of the departments is in an irregular status.

Another Costa Rican woman in regular status who sent her testimony said that the domestic workers in several houses in the residential complex where she lives stopped coming. This is due to the fear that they will be detained in a “raid” and deported.

180,000 Costa Ricans

There is no data on how many Costa Ricans live in the United States in an irregular immigration status. Catalina Crespo, Costa Rica’s ambassador to the United States, reported days ago that “around 180,000 Costa Ricans live” in that country.

What has happened so far

The Government of Mexico announced that in one week of the current Republican administration in the White House it received more than 4,000 fellow citizens expelled from the United States. Guatemala welcomed 265 citizens who were also removed from the United States and Brazil has already begun to receive flights with deportees.

For its part, the United States reversed last Sunday a series of sanctions that it planned to impose on Colombia for its government’s refusal to allow the entry of military flights with deported migrants. This after the South American country accepted the terms of this policy of President Trump.

Executive measures

In this way, the US president seems to prioritize executive measures on migration over trade, even if the latter were a key campaign promise. And with this, Trump is sending a warning to allies and adversaries of the United States alike: if they do not cooperate with the United States, the consequences will be severe.

Every year, tens of thousands of migrants from around the world, from India to China, head towards the United States. This after landing in South America and traveling through the Darien Gap, a key point in the north of the border with Colombia, and which it shares with Panama. It is a dangerous journey, in which migrants often face the presence of criminal gangs.

