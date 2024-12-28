The Christmas holidays, the end and beginning of the year are one of the best times to travel throughout our country and for this, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) wants to share varied information and alternatives for all budgets during this time of rest.

Rafael Soto, general manager of the ICT, invited people to travel responsibly, explore gastronomy, culture, nature and use certified tour guides to make the travel experience more comfortable.

“We invite you to rediscover our country during these holidays at the end and beginning of the year. We have a wonderful country that we can easily explore, with beaches, volcanoes, national parks, communities where we can do rural or community tourism, but our advice is always to be responsible tourists with the environment, in each of the places we visit, protecting our integrity and biodiversity,” said Soto.

The ICT reminds people of the importance of not extracting flora, fauna or shells in the places to visit due to the imbalance that this generates in the different ecosystems, nor feeding the species that inhabit the national parks and protected areas, because they could damage their digestive system and cause diabetes, cavities and parasites.

Avoid the use of disposable utensils and reduce the amount of trash. If you want to transport food or drinks, it is better to do so in reusable containers and if you need to buy napkins, make sure they are made of biodegradable and environmentally friendly materials.

The call to be responsible also includes being vigilant about personal safety, that of families and companions, as well as the means of transportation used to get to the places.

Unique and free experiences in Orosí and Ujarrás

The ICT invites and recommends visiting its managed projects with free access on these dates: the Orosi and Ujarrás viewpoints, as well as the historic Ujarrás Ruins, located in Paraíso de Cartago, which will be open uninterruptedly from Monday to Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during this Christmas season and in the first days of 2025.

The three places are a nearby option for people who decide to stay in the Central Valley, in addition, they are places of recreation, tradition, history and wide scenic beauty.

Remember that pets cannot enter these sites:

Mirador de Orosi: It is located 3 kilometers south of the Church of Paraíso de Cartago, main road to Orosi.

Mirador de Ujarrás: It is located 2 kilometers east of the church of Paraíso de Cartago.

Ruins of Ujarrás: It is located 5 kilometers east of the Colonial Church, road to Cachi.

Closure of ICT offices

From December 21 to January 5, the central offices and regional centers for tourist and business attention (located in Ciudad Quesada, Limón Centro, Liberia, Puntarenas Centro, Río Claro and Quepos) will be closed, resuming functions on Monday, January 6, 2025. For their part, the ICT officials stationed at Guanacaste Airport and at the Gulf of Papagayo Tourist Center will work normal hours on these dates.

If you are planning a vacation or day trip, the ICT shares various information, day tours, lodging options, gastronomy, art, culture, among others, in the Cultural Tourist Guides to download at the following links:

https://www.ict.go.cr/es/servicios-institucionales/guias-turistico-culturales.html

https://www.vamosaturistear.com/zonas-turisticas-de-costa-rica

