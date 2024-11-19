A delegation of Costa Rican tourism companies departed for Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Edinburgh on a mission to position Costa Rica in emerging markets in Northern Europe and the United Kingdom.

With the support of the business organization Proimagen Costa Rica and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), companies will meet with more than 100 potential partners to open new doors in high-income territories.

On this tour, Proimagen Costa Rica will conduct immersive presentations about the country, highlighting its main tourist attractions, natural gems, and strengths that represent it as an unmissable destination. These meetings are designed to inspire and educate European partners about the unique experiences the country offers and its commitment to conservation and responsible tourism,” stated Christian Doñas, president of the Business Organization.

This mission aims to capture the attention of travelers from Denmark, Sweden, and Scotland who have shown interest in Costa Rican offerings. From January to September of this year, 6,191 entered the country from Denmark and 4,553 arrivals from Sweden were reported.

Of utmost importance

“It is always of utmost importance and a permanent challenge to open new markets of tourists with a high interest in visiting Costa Rica.” Without a doubt, the Scandinavian countries of Denmark and Sweden, as well as Scotland, have high potential, and moreover, interested travelers can take advantage of the direct connectivity that currently exists between Costa Rica and Europe. We make efforts to establish an emotional connection with travelers interested in nature, biodiversity, sustainability, and engagement with our culture, but above all, with those Scandinavian tourists willing to live unique experiences and embrace the essence of “Pura Vida,” which will mark a before and after in their lives after visiting us,” highlighted William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

Attracted by the country’s commitment to biodiversity conservation and a sustainable lifestyle, these high-income markets represent a key opportunity for the tourism expansion of Costa Rica.

Nature destinations and authentic experiences

With a growing interest in nature destinations and authentic experiences, they are ideal markets for Costa Rican offerings, which also enjoy excellent air connections to reach the country. The mission focuses on delivering a clear message: Costa Rica is the place for those who value sustainability, natural wealth, and the tropical climate, ideal for escaping the winters of the north.

By exploring unusual markets, Proimagen Costa Rica and the ICT demonstrate their commitment to diversifying Costa Rican tourism and reaching select segments in Europe. The mission challenges borders to bring “pura vida” to every corner of the world, promoting the country as a destination of quality and sustainability.

