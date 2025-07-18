More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Tourism Associations Unite to Promote Sustainable Solutions at the P3 International Conference

    Chambers and organizations from the sector support the agenda of the most important event on sustainable tourism in the region

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In a context marked by challenges such as biodiversity loss, insecurity, the advancing climate emergency, and transformations in tourism business models, the Planet, People, Peace – P3 International Conference has brought together not only national and international experts, but also the coordinated support of the main trade associations of the Costa Rican tourism sector.

    Organizations such as Canatur, Reactur, Fedecatur, Cámara Verde, Acoprot, Proimagen, Acot, Acoguitur, and the Friends of Costa Rica Foundation have added their support to the event, recognizing P3 as a key space to debate and build joint solutions to the urgent challenges facing the industry.

    Acting responsibly

    “The future of Costa Rican tourism depends on our ability to innovate and act responsibly with the environment and our communities. The P3 Conference represents a key opportunity for the tourism sector to update itself, engage in dialogue, and build joint solutions that respond to major challenges. Therefore, we invite our members and the entire tourism chain to join this event and be part of the transformation the country needs,” said Shirley Calvo, Executive Director of Canatur.

    The support of these organizations goes beyond a symbolic commitment. Many of them have begun to mobilize their members, publicize the conference’s thematic agenda, and actively promote participation in the various content sections that will address topics such as generational challenges, lessons learned from the past, the essence of sustainable tourism, regenerative tourism, combating greenwashing, innovation in sustainability, zero-waste culture, threats to sustainability, and responsible urban transformation, among others.

    Collective commitment

    “The support of the national tourism industry’s chambers and organizations demonstrates a collective commitment to transforming tourism toward more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient models. The P3 Conference is not only a space to reflect on challenges, but also a platform to inspire, generate ideas, alliances, and concrete actions. Today more than ever, we need to unite voices and capacities to face the challenges that directly impact the country and the future of our industry,” stated Dayana Hernández, Executive Director of CANAECO.

    In addition to academic and technical reflection, the P3 Conference has been recognized as a space for advocacy, alliance building, and professional development for tour operators, business owners, entrepreneurs, and organizations seeking to align their work with criteria of sustainability, equity, and innovation.

    “Proimagen Costa Rica supports the P3 Conference, a unique event worldwide, because it firmly believes that sustainability is the foundation for maintaining the country’s position as a leading international destination. Promoting responsible, ethical, and innovative tourism strengthens Costa Rica’s position in Costa Rica’s main tourism markets,” said Christian D’oñas, president of Proimagen Costa Rica.

    The P3 International Conference will take place on August 27 and 28 at the Real Intercontinental Hotel, with a high-level agenda that includes more than 30 speakers from countries such as England, India, Colombia, the United States, Italy, Panama, and Costa Rica.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceCollaboration
    ViaBeleyda Delgado
    Previous article
    Keys to Brain Programming and Forming Habits
    Next article
    Costa Rica Promotes Female Leadership in Marine Protection

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    How gambling laws differ between Central and North America

    Following the rapid expansion of the iGaming industry over the past decade, governments have seen the behaviors of their...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »