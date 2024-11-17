The actress Pamela Anderson does not have any record of entering Costa Rica, according to the Directorate of Migration and Foreign Affairs. But she is participating in a movie that would have been set in our country.

In the hands of MVD Entertainment

It’s about Costa Rican Summer, which will premiere in November of next year and, according to international reports, its rights have changed hands. The tape belonged to Eclipse International and is now in the hands of MVD Entertainment, an American company specializing in the distribution of music and movies based in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

MVD Entertainment was founded in 1986 by Tom Seaman and has specialized in the representation of audiovisual products, including DVD, Blu-ray, CD, vinyl, and digital rights worldwide. Over the years, MVD has expanded its catalog and has released more than 8,000 titles, including Costa Rican Summer.

What is Costa Rican Summer about?

This film tells the story of a drunk and unlucky surfer who relies on the woman of his imaginary dreams to guide and morally support him. This while he tries to navigate numerous failures but without losing sight of winning an important surfing competition… and the heart of that woman, who would be Pamela Anderson, who makes a cameo in the movie. Deadline reports that the negotiations for the sale of the film were handled by Eric Wilkinson from MVD and Reiko Bradley from Eclipse International.

