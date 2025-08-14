Sandra Cauffman, a Costa Rican engineer, announced her official retirement from NASA after a 35-year career as a civil servant. According to the scientist, her departure will take effect on December 31st, although Friday was her last day in the office.

She also explained that the decision falls under the Deferred Resignation Program (DRP), which allows for early termination of employment before the formal date. “Today marks the end of an incredible chapter. After more than three decades at NASA, I am retiring,” Cauffman said.

In her message, she recalled that she began as a contractor in 1988 and later held various technical and leadership positions in various divisions of the agency. “From Goddard to headquarters, from Earth sciences to astrophysics, I had the privilege of working with brilliant and dedicated people,” she noted.

Inclusion and diversity

She also highlighted her commitment to inclusion and diversity within the institution. “One of the most significant achievements was that girls of all backgrounds saw themselves in our work,” she said.

Cauffman shared that her motivation was born in childhood, when she watched the moon landing on television at the age of seven.“I told my mom I wanted to go to the moon. She didn’t laugh; she told me, ‘Just put your mind to it and work hard,’” she recalled.

Regarding her background, she studied at the República de Paraguay School in Hatillo and at the Luis Dobles Segreda High School in La Sabana. She later earned a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from George Mason University in the United States.

Meritorious career

During her career, she was deputy director of the MAVEN project, which studies the atmosphere and evolution of Mars, and of the Geostationary Satellite Program. She also served as deputy director of the Earth Science Division, one of NASA’s strategic areas.

Regarding her memories, she stated that she will always carry with her “the roar of launches, the excitement of deploying satellites, and the wonder of exploring space.”

Sandra Cauffman affirmed that NASA is in the hands of a new generation of scientists and that she is confident they will continue “reaching for the stars with perseverance, unity, and innovation.” “Thank you for letting me be a part of something so vast, so meaningful, and so deeply human,” she concluded.

