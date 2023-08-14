More
    Costa Rican Recording Artists Unite to Support Ukraine:Benefit Concert

    An A list of Costa Rican musical talent and recording artists from across the globe are joining forces on October 13, 2023 to support the people of Ukraine.

    The Costa Rican squad is made up of Editus, Peregrino Gris, Mario Maisonnave, Paco Jiménez and Luigi Flores, who will perform via live stream along with event organizer and long time Costa Rica resident Bruce Callow who will close the show in person at the Korzo Pub in Lviv Ukraine. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the purchase of medical supplies for the people of Ukraine.

    The charity organization being supported by the funds generated is Amigo Relief Missions, which has a long history of delivering development projects in Ukraine. This concert follows the benefit Callow organized in his hometown of Calgary last November which raised funds to purchase a diesel generator for a Lviv orphanage and medical supplies for a field hospital in eastern Ukraine.

    The live streamed concert kicks off on October 13 at 5:30 pm Ukraine time (8:30 am Costa Rica time). Callow takes the stage live at 7pm Ukraine time.

    Join the Watch Party here!

    https://www.youtube.com/@LiveInLviv

    Paco Jimenez had this to say about performing in the concert, “For me and my band it is a privilege to be able to be part of an event with humanitarian purposes in support of the people of Ukraine.”

    Edin Solis of Editus commented, “Editus is happy and honored to be involved in this benefit concert to support the people of Ukraine and to see that other Costa Rican musicians are involved. These types of cultural events are a show of solidarity, bring countries together and create more public awareness. We strongly condemn this absurd war and stand in solidarity with those who are affected.”

    Bruce Callow said, “This is going to be a fun concert for a serious purpose and we invite people everywhere to organize their own watch parties and collect donations. I want to thank all the bands for volunteering their time and to the Korzo pub in Lviv for allowing this event to happen.”

    How to Help:

    Donations can be made in advance of the concert through the Canadian registered NGO Amigo Relief Missions, at the link below. The currency used on this site is Canadian dollars.

    https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/amigo-relief-missions-ltd/

    In the Optional Message section please write Callow Mission.

    Complete list of performers:

    Mario Maisonnave Costa Rica/Los Angeles

    Annemarie Borg London

    Norichika Horie Tokyo 

    YYC Calgary

    The Color Up Los Angeles

    Paco Jimenez Costa Rica/Los Angeles

    Erik Hendin New York City

    This Must Be The Place Warsaw /Madrid

    William Is Chicago

    Luigi Flores Miami/Costa Rica

    The Pushers (of music) Falkland Islands

    PBD Harrisburg

    Kniki Perth

    Nancy Kelel Azusa, St Ignace

    Peregrino Gris Costa Rica

    Bruce Callow Lviv

    Join the Watch Party here!

    https://www.youtube.com/@LiveInLviv

