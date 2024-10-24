More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Promoter of Innovation and Research Present New Agreement to Encourage Entrepreneurship in Costa Rica

    We want to promote ingenuity and the creation of successful projects that inspire and improve people's quality of life

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Costa Rican Promoter of Innovation and Research (PCII) and the Fidélitas University have signed a significant agreement to establish reciprocal cooperation that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship in STEM areas (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

    This agreement, which is valid for four years, aims primarily to promote and carry out activities of mutual interest, such as technical and professional training programs, cooperation projects, information exchange, and the modernization of products and services, as well as the development of science and technology. It also aims to support entrepreneurship, coordinate training programs, and offer internships for students and academic staff.

    “The signing of this agreement represents a joint commitment towards a more innovative and competitive future for Costa Rica.” “We are excited to collaborate with the Universidad Fidélitas to enhance local talent and take innovation and entrepreneurship to new levels,” stated Patricia Rojas Figueredo, general manager of PCII. “We believe that through this alliance, we can create a lasting impact on our economy and society.”

    Commitments and Responsibilities

    “This agreement will strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Universidad Fidélitas, complementing previous actions such as the investment in the Innovation Building and the alliance with Babson College,” said Stephanie Garita, Manager of University Extension at Universidad Fidélitas. He added that projects will be promoted to foster technological development and competitiveness, as well as talks and workshops to support research and entrepreneurship at the national level.

    Benefits of the Agreement

    Among the main benefits of the agreement is the creation of a conducive environment for innovation in the country. This effort will encourage scientific and technological research, support entrepreneurs and startups, especially those focused on technology and sustainable development.  Additionally, it will strengthen the connection between academia and industry, contribute to the formulation of national policies and strategies that promote modernization, aligning with the country’s development priorities, and establish links with international organizations and entities to facilitate the exchange of experiences, knowledge, and resources that benefit the Costa Rican ecosystem.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    Previous article
    Costa Rican Economy Will Grow By 4.5% This Year, Estimates the UCR
    Next article
    Do You Want to Buy a House in Costa Rica: Is a Mortgage or a Trust Better?

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    SportTCRN STAFF -

    Amalia Ortuño: Five-time World Champion, a Forbes Latin America Empowered Woman and an Inspirational Tica

    2024 has been a year of many incredible experiences for the athlete Amalia Ortuño, who is now a Pentacampeona...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »