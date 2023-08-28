More
    Costa Rican Pride! Parasprinter Sofía Orozco Won a Gold Medal at Competition In Mexico

    The 16-year-old also set a new national record in the 100-meter dash

    Without a doubt, the young Costa Rican parasprinterSofía Orozco Trejos, 16 years old, is a source of pride for all Costa Ricans, this because she has taken it upon herself to leave the country very high when she represented us at the “Warrior Athletes” Open in Mexico.Said sporting event took place from August 18 to 20, and had the participation of 400 para-athletes from Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Cameroon and Costa Rica.

    New national record

    In this competition, Sofia won a gold medal and also set a new national record in the T-38 100-meter flat test.The Tica stopped the clock in 15 seconds and 61 hundredths, leaving the mark that she herself had set at the past Bogotá 2023 Parapan American Youth Games of 15.98 seconds.

    However, the achievements for the 16-year-old did not end there, since the category in which the 16-year-old competes, since she also won first place in the 200-meter flat test, category T-38, with a time of 32.76 seconds.

    Looking forward

    Now Sofia is looking forward to the Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games, which will take place from November 20 to 27. It should be noted that six Costa Rican para-athletes participated in said tournament who, like Sofía, are looking forward to the Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games, which will take place from November 20 to 27, and for this competition, Costa Rica hopes to reach the competition with more than 25 parathletes.

