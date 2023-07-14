Costa Rican Pride: José Pablo Gil Remained Champion of the Barranquilla Open in Wheelchair

Without a doubt, the Costa Rican José Pablo Gil is a national pride after last Thursday he was crowned champion of the Barranquilla Open in a wheelchair, after defeating the Argentine Ezequiel Casco with a score of 6-1/2-6/6 /4. José Pablo managed to advance to the final after this Wednesday with a dynamic and very technical game, he defeated the Colombian Manuel Sánchez with a score of 6-2/6-2.

In said tournament, Gil also had to play against the heat, because in Barranquilla they felt temeratures ranging between 34ºC and 40ºC. “It has not been easy at all to play against rivals and nature. The tournament has very good players, but we all wanted to beat the heat. Fortunately, I have been able to advance until reaching the final where we hope to finish successfully, because the humidity is very high”, he expressed.

Other Tico champs

On the other hand, it should be noted that the Costa Rican Valeria Valverde will play the singles semifinal against the number one seed of the tournament, the Brazilian Meyricoll Duval, while in the men’s doubles, the duo Steven Enríquez and Gil are already in the semifinals. The Barranquilla Open XII is competed by these countries: Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela, Guatemala, and Costa Rica.

This tournament takes place at the Rackets complex, and is a qualifying tournament for the Santiago 2023 Para-Pan American Games.