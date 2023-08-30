Costa Rican President Will Meet in the Oval Office with President Joe Biden

The Presidential House reported in a press release that the President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, will meet on August 29 in the prestigious Oval Office of US President Joe Biden.The Costa Rican government indicated that Chaves’s visit to the White House will be historic, since after almost 17 years, the president will be received again by the United States president in the Oval Office. The last time this happened was in the Óscar Arias Sánchez administration, on December 6, 2006.

“The President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves, will meet next Tuesday, August 29, with the US president, Joe Biden, in the distinguished and exclusive Oval Office of the White House, and it is a great honor to announce that the media will be present. Costa Rican communication during said visit to the United States,” explains the bulletin sent to the media.

Presidential House explained that it invited, through directors of national media, to accompany Chaves on his international trip. The media that will travel with the presidential delegation are: Trivisión Canal 36, El Observador, Multimedios, Columbia and Diario Extra.

Very satisfied

“We feel very satisfied to be able to reactivate the presence of national media in the international trips of the President, as part of the strategies of the Ministry of Communication and Liaison. Our commitment to the transparency of information and the participation of the Costa Rican press in the president’s activities remains firm and continues to increase with participation at this time,” said the Minister of Communication and Liaison, Jorge Rodríguez.

Chaves is scheduled to meet with Biden at the White House to discuss issues such as inclusive and sustainable economies, the Alliance for Economic Progress in Prosperity, defense of democratic values, migration, security and cybersecurity.

Deepen and strengthen bilateral cooperation

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre also announced the bilateral meeting through a statement, in which she indicated that one of the objectives is to “take steps to deepen and strengthen” bilateral cooperation.She also explained that both will talk about how to “promote safe and orderly migration” in line with the Los Angeles Declaration, reached during the Summit of the Americas last year.

As part of Chaves’ agenda in Washington, his participation is expected on Tuesday as keynote speaker at the conference “A Successful Democracy” at the United States Institute of Peace, and that same day a memorandum will be signed with the National Cancer Institute, and a meeting with the Council of Americas.¨For his part, on Wednesday, the Costa Rican president will address the issue of cybersecurity at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and will hold a meeting with the private sector.