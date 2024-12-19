Christmas is coming and with it many gifts. Under the tree in many homes there will be skates, skateboards and even bicycles for children. Some of them will have to learn how to use these devices when they receive them for the first time.

That is why the Transit authorities asked families to buy protective items to avoid injuries, such as fractures and breaks or strong blows to the head. In this way, helmets, knee and elbow pads can prevent or reduce the impact of any fall or accident.

“It is up to the adults to guide and provide those safety conditions, to avoid tragedies in such a beautiful time and even to prevent those minors from spending a few days or the whole vacation in the hospital with a cast,” said Oswaldo Miranda, director of the Transit Police.

Authorities recall the illegality of learning to ride a bicycle on roads whose speed is 40 km/h or more

Given this restriction for safety reasons, it is best to teach them in enclosed spaces, sports parks or neighborhoods with little vehicular traffic to avoid accidents. Likewise, he clarified that children under 6 years old may ride bicycles on the roads, but must be accompanied by a person of at least 15 years of age.

Not even on the sidewalk

Regarding skateboards and scooters, self-propelled or not, these devices are completely prohibited on public roads, as established in article 124 of the Transit Law. That is, they cannot even be used on sidewalks, reminded the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation.

Miranda highlighted that there is a great risk for drivers if skateboards or scooters are used, as they could run over one of these people, who circulate in the opposite direction to cars.

“In the same sense, using these devices on the sidewalks also represents a danger for pedestrians, including the elderly, children or pregnant women, to give some examples of the most vulnerable pedestrians,” he said.

Fines and confiscation

These types of devices can be used in private spaces or in exclusive places to practice with skateboards and scooters. If officers observe people riding these devices, they will proceed with their immediate confiscation and their removal will be possible after paying a fine. If the owner is under 15 years of age, he/she must be accompanied by his/her legal guardian, such as his/her mother or father, to claim the property.

