Costa Rican Philharmonic Honors Canadian Music Legend Rush: Interview with Singer Ale Diaz

September 1, 2024 was a very special day in Costa Rica‘s musical history for fans of the legendary band Rush. It will be remembered as the day that the Costa Rica Philharmonic (directed by Marvin Araya) and a group of veteran Costa Rican vocalists paid tribute to Rush during two concerts at the National Auditorium in San Jose.

Someone once said, “Rush may not be your favorite band, but they are your favorite band’s favorite band.” Rush truly defied categorization and their exceptional musicianship and Neil Peart’s intelligent lyrics secured their place as one of rock’s most influential and admired bands. An example of their legacy is the fine Rush tribute band from Calgary called YYC. But I digress.

The show Lo Mejor de Rush ( The Best of Rush) was a splendid exhibition of passion, virtuosity and technical skill, which took the audience on a musical journey spanning most of Rush’s career. Costa Rican singers Josh Ramírez, Marta Fonseca, Luis Montalbert, Ale Díaz distinguished themselves with their highly professional performances and left this Canadian fan feeling he had checked off an important event on his musical bucket list. I have no words to describe how amazing it was to hear the song YYZ during the encore.

Experiencing this concert with my adult sons Kenny and Tony was a huge treat. They had been exposed to the music of Rush growing up in Costa Rica ( mostly Permanent Waves and Moving Pictures LPs) but had never seen the band live in concert.

I have also heard it said, “You have never truly experienced the music of Rush until you have heard it live with a full orchestra in Costa Rica.”

Ok, I admit it. That someone was me.

Unashamedly in full fan mode I arrived that Sunday afternoon at the Children’s Museum, where the National Auditorium is located. The decrepit and abandoned inner city neighborhood one inescapably traverses to reach this beautiful museum is always a slightly jarring cultural experience. From outside the imposing castle-like building (a former maximum security prison), I thought I heard Rush like orchestral sounds emanating from somewhere. After a brief negotiation with museum security staff, I was escorted inside the auditorium for a peek, and managed to catch a couple of songs from the sound check. It was not dissimilar to entering a Star Trek holodeck programmed for some kind of Rush musical fantasy. After the sound check I was fortunate to by chance intercept the talented singer I had observed on stage singing with the philharmonic. She had sounded uncannily like Geddy Lee. Her name is Ale Diaz and Ale kindly agreed to be interviewed for the Costa Rica News.

Please tell us about yourself.

Born and raised in the heart of San José, I have a deep sense of belonging to this eccentric little place. It was here that I had my first encounters with music, went to my first shows, and met all the colorful friends I have. Most of them are super talented musicians and wonderful people who introduced me to the music I love, and created the opportunities for me to be part of it.

What is your background as a singer?

I’ve been singing for some 20 years already, intermittently, participating in different projects of original music, cover bands, back up singing, radio jingles and I pretty much take every opportunity that comes around. I’m a music enthusiast first!

What music inspires you the most and who are your favorite musical artists?

This is always a difficult question to answer because it varies with time as I discover new artists. I listen to a wide variety of genres, but I guess I could say prog rock is my thing. I love the idea of telling stories through music and the complexity of emotions and passages it takes you through.

Conceptual albums are always a delight, as they allow you to explore a deeper connection with the artistic vision of their creators. I would like to mention Rush – of course – Peter Gabriel, Tears for Fears, XTC and Steely Dan as some of my top artists.

Do you have a long connection with the music of Rush or is this something new?

I’ve listened to Rush since I was a child but back then was more of an sporadic thing, I wasn’t much aware of the whole phenomenon the band was until my late teens. As a young adult, and as I started to know more about music, I became able to appreciate the intricate universes they create, their powerful dynamics, the careful details and the moving depth of their lyrics.

What do you like the most about Rush?

Definitely the longevity of the band. Because it wasn’t a matter of just getting old playing. They managed to stay together for such a long time, remaining true to themselves and their original project, the lack of ego behind their creations, they just loved what they were doing and you can tell by listening to every single album. They were capable of experimenting and adapting to each decade, producing an impressive catalog, where every part is a work of love, you can feel the humanity, the struggles, the joy in it. They gave us so much wonderful music and the truth is that no matter how many times you have listened to an album, you’ll always discover new things. Their legacy is infinite, and the eloquence of their language, both musical and in terms of lyrics, is a humbling experience.

What was the process of you becoming part of this Rush tribute show?

Some 10 years ago, a group of friends started a Rush tribute band that we eventually called “The Analog Kids”. We played a few shows that brought to light a robust fan base of the band in the country. When the Philharmonic Orchestra was in the process of putting together this show, they asked our drummer, Massimo Hernández (Gandhi) to recommend someone and he graciously added my name into the mix. I went through an audition process and got the call a little after.

Which songs did you enjoy singing most at the Rush Philharmonic concerts?

All of them! I would have done more if allowed. I feel Temples of Syrinx was one of my favorites because it requires you to enter a mindset to get the energy right. It is powerful stuff. Also loved singing along with Marta and Luis because I admire them so much. That was super fun.

Producing such a good sound mix for a concert like this was a major achievement. Was it difficult to have your voice heard above all the instruments?

The team in charge of the sound is really talented and got everything right for the venue. It felt balanced and clear. The auditorium also has great acoustics. So I felt very comfortable at all times. Singing with an orchestra was a completely new experience for me, and even though you have so many musicians, they are in complete sync, so in reality it is not that much different than with a regular band. I would even go as far as to say it was easier, but only because they are all amazing professionals.

If you could send a message to Rush, what would it be?

I would love to say “Thank you” but those words fall short. They, alongside Neil of course, created a whole universe with its own language. A playful universe of unbounded imagination. Of wisdom, self reflection and sensitivity. But they also showed us how it is possible to experience pure love for music, to become icons but not get swept away by delusions of fame. To remain graceful until the end. And that’s why we love them so much.

Anything else you would like to share with our readers?

Costa Rica is a place bursting with amazing music, everywhere you look there’s something going on and there’s definitely something for everyone, for every taste. I encourage you to go out and experience it a little if you haven’t already, support these talented people and allow yourself to indulge in a joyful experience.

