The Costa Rica Philharmonic Orchestra presents a concert featuring some of the most memorable alternative rock and pop punk songs from the 2000s with the show “What’s My Age Again?”

Many bands

Bands such as Linkin Park, Blink-182, Avril Lavigne, and Paramore will be part of the repertoire in orchestral versions specially adapted for this production.

Performances will be on Saturday, May 10 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 11 at 3:00 p.m., at the Melico Salazar Popular Theater. Tickets are now available at oneticketcr.com, with prices starting at ₡23,500.

On this occasion, the orchestra will be accompanied by the voices of Alejandro Pacheco, Stephanie “Tefy” Jiménez, and Rick Rovvan, who will perform the most representative songs of a generation marked by distorted guitars and emotionally charged lyrics.

Connecting with our generation´s music

“We want to connect with those who grew up with this music. ‘What’s My Age Again?’ takes us back to a time that lives on in the memories of many. We have worked on a varied and beloved repertoire, and we have excellent guest singers,” commented Marvin Araya, director of the Costa Rica Philharmonic Orchestra.

