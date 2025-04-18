More
    Search
    Entertainment
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Philharmonic Brings Back the Greats of 2000s Alternative Rock and Pop Punk

    Performances will be on Saturday, May 10 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 11 at 3:00 p.m

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Costa Rica Philharmonic Orchestra presents a concert featuring some of the most memorable alternative rock and pop punk songs from the 2000s with the show “What’s My Age Again?”

    Many bands

    Bands such as Linkin Park, Blink-182, Avril Lavigne, and Paramore will be part of the repertoire in orchestral versions specially adapted for this production.

    Performances will be on Saturday, May 10 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 11 at 3:00 p.m., at the Melico Salazar Popular Theater. Tickets are now available at oneticketcr.com, with prices starting at ₡23,500.

    On this occasion, the orchestra will be accompanied by the voices of Alejandro Pacheco, Stephanie “Tefy” Jiménez, and Rick Rovvan, who will perform the most representative songs of a generation marked by distorted guitars and emotionally charged lyrics.

    Connecting with our generation´s music

    “We want to connect with those who grew up with this music. ‘What’s My Age Again?’ takes us back to a time that lives on in the memories of many. We have worked on a varied and beloved repertoire, and we have excellent guest singers,” commented Marvin Araya, director of the Costa Rica Philharmonic Orchestra.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaWILMER USECHE
    Previous article
    Costa Rica’s Economy Has Taken Five Years to Fully Recover From the Pandemic

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EconomicTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica’s Economy Has Taken Five Years to Fully Recover From the Pandemic

    After five years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has finally fully recovered. For example, after registering a 4.3%...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »