    Updated:

    Costa Rican Passport Closes 2024 as the Seventh “Most Powerful” in Latin America

    This measurement is slightly different from the one made at the beginning of the year by Henley & Partners, which puts the Costa Rican passport in sixth place

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFF
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica’s passport closes 2024 as the seventh “most powerful” in Latin America and the first in Central America, according to the latest measurement recently published by Passport Index.

    According to this indicator, the country maintains the regional position of 2023. This is thanks to the fact that 146 countries do not require visas from their citizens or, at least, they acquire them upon arrival at the destination.

    This measurement is slightly different from the one made at the beginning of the year by Henley & Partners, which places the Costa Rican passport in sixth place in Latin America. But it also indicates that Costa Ricans can enter 152 countries without a visa.

    Both Passport Index and Henley & Partners indicate some of the countries that do require visas for Costa Rican citizens:

    United States

    Canada

    Thailand

    Cameroon

    Equatorial Guinea

    South Sudan

    Australia (electronic)

    Bahrain (electronic)

    Bhutan (electronic)

    Kenya

    Angola

    Saudi Arabia

    Fiji

    Ghana

    Kuwait

    New Zealand

    The most robust passports in the world and the region

    According to Passport Index, the United Arab Emirates passport is for the fourth consecutive year the most powerful passport in the world. Citizens of this Arab kingdom can enter 180 countries without a visa. In second place are the Spanish (179) and in third place most European countries (178).

    In the region the strongest passports are held in this order:

    Brazil: 166

    Argentina: 164

    Chile: 163

    Mexico: 154

    Uruguay: 152

    Peru: 150

    Costa Rica: 146

    Paraguay: 146

    Panama: 141

    Colombia: 139

    Source Sergio Arce
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
