Costa Rica’s passport closes 2024 as the seventh “most powerful” in Latin America and the first in Central America, according to the latest measurement recently published by Passport Index.
According to this indicator, the country maintains the regional position of 2023. This is thanks to the fact that 146 countries do not require visas from their citizens or, at least, they acquire them upon arrival at the destination.
This measurement is slightly different from the one made at the beginning of the year by Henley & Partners, which places the Costa Rican passport in sixth place in Latin America. But it also indicates that Costa Ricans can enter 152 countries without a visa.
Both Passport Index and Henley & Partners indicate some of the countries that do require visas for Costa Rican citizens:
United States
Canada
Thailand
Cameroon
Equatorial Guinea
South Sudan
Australia (electronic)
Bahrain (electronic)
Bhutan (electronic)
Kenya
Angola
Saudi Arabia
Fiji
Ghana
Kuwait
New Zealand
The most robust passports in the world and the region
According to Passport Index, the United Arab Emirates passport is for the fourth consecutive year the most powerful passport in the world. Citizens of this Arab kingdom can enter 180 countries without a visa. In second place are the Spanish (179) and in third place most European countries (178).
In the region the strongest passports are held in this order:
Brazil: 166
Argentina: 164
Chile: 163
Mexico: 154
Uruguay: 152
Peru: 150
Costa Rica: 146
Paraguay: 146
Panama: 141
Colombia: 139