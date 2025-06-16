The National Symphony Orchestra will conduct a tour of free concerts in six schools in Tibás, Hatillo, Alajuela, Heredia, Alajuelita, and Curridabat between June 16 and 20

The initiative seeks to bring symphonic music to youth and promote cultural access in different communities, according to the Ministry of Culture and Youth through the National Music Center.

An estimated 5,000 students will attend the performances. These performances will be conducted by young Costa Rican musician Josué Jiménez, currently deputy director of the San José Concert Band.

Jiménez began his musical studies at the age of 15 at the Pérez Zeledón Music School. He later continued his percussion training at the National Music Institute. He currently works as a percussionist. Each concert will feature 70 musicians on stage and include a repertoire that combines classical symphonic works with film pieces.

Five dates, five schools: this is the tour:

June 16: Roberto Brenes Mesén High School (10:00 a.m.)

June 17: Alajuela Institute (10:00 a.m.)

June 18: Claretian School (10:00 a.m.)

June 19: CTP Alajuelita (10:00 a.m.)

June 20: CTP Granadilla (10:00 a.m.)

The repertoire is for educational purposes, to show students how an orchestra works and its component sections.

More than 50 concerts across the country this year

In total, the Symphony Orchestra has scheduled more than 50 free performances in communities and educational centers throughout 2025. These will take place across the country’s seven provinces.

According to guest conductor Josué Jiménez, the objective of this tour is for young people to gain a close understanding of how a symphony orchestra works. They will also learn about the instruments that comprise it and the dynamics of its live performances.

Rehearsals and preparations have included practice sessions focused on works accessible to student audiences. This is done without compromising the orchestra’s technical and artistic rigor.

