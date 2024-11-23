The Ministry of Culture and Youth, through the National Institute of Music (INM), has opened the call for participation in aptitude tests aimed at children and young people, aged 8 to 15, without musical training, to begin their studies in the 2025 academic year.

“We are inviting children and young people who want to learn to play a musical instrument to take the aptitude tests that we will be conducting this November.” It is not necessary for them to have prior musical knowledge, and the offer includes a total of 14 musical instruments,” explained Karina Varela, academic coordinator of the INM. The aptitude tests will be held in the week of November 25, 2024, at the facilities of the National Center for Music, located in Los Colegios, Moravia.

The dates, available instruments, and age ranges are as follows:

Monday, November 25, 2024

Clarinet (9 to 15 years old)

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Harp (9 to 12 years old)

Oboe (9 to 15 years)

Bassoon (9 to 15 years)

French horn (9 to 15 years)

Trumpet (9 to 15 years)

Tuba (9 to 15 years old)

Euphonium (9 to 15 years old)

Percussion (9 to 15 years old)

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Viola (8 to 12 years)

Flute (9 to 12 years)

Thursday, November 28, 2024

Trombone (9 to 15 years old)

Friday, November 29, 2024

Double Bass (9 to 13 years)

Saxophone (9 to 15 years)

No previous appointment needed

To participate, it is not necessary to make an appointment or pay any fees in advance. Interested individuals only need to show up at the National Music Center at 2 p.m. on the previously indicated dates.

The evaluation will take into account age and other aspects such as: melodic ear, coordination, rhythmic ear, as well as anatomical characteristics required for the instrument. (la embocadura, el largo de los brazos, estatura, entre otros).

Those who pass the aptitude test and are admitted will enter the Introductory Instrument Program and must complete the regular enrollment process on the dates set by the INM administration, enrolling in both the instrument and introductory solfeggio courses.

Admission to the INM will depend on the aptitude for the instrument on which the test is taken, musical skills, as well as the requirements of the institution’s departments and the available slots in each of them. The act of registering for this process and the subsequent test does not guarantee direct admission to the academic course.

For inquiries about this process, please contact the Academic Coordination of the INM at the email: [email protected]

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR