Costa Rican Man Who Lost His Arms in an Accident Will Receive Myoelectric Prosthesis

A 37-year-old Costa Rican, who lost his arms in a car accident 2 years ago, will become the first person in Latin America to obtain a myoelectric arm prosthesis, that is, a bionic arm, this month.

Alexander Reyes, better known as Álex, suffered an accident in 2020 with his wife Rebeca Salazar. After 3 years, and with the illusion of being able to hug his wife and daughters again, they both started the ‘More than a Hand’ campaign. This is for the sole purpose of raising funds to obtain the myoelectric prostheses that will allow Álex a high degree of independence.

A myoelectric prosthesis is a mechanical and electrical device that closely resembles the function of an amputated limb. It has a cost for both arms of US$415,000. “Today we want to tell the country that after a constant campaign and the help of many people we don’t even know and have decided to support us, we managed to get the funds for the first prosthesis. And as of today I begin with the process that entails the adaptation of the prosthesis in my right arm”, assured Reyes.

The tasks that he can do

In a few days, Alex will have a bionic device capable of copying the natural movements of a hand to a high degree. Once the myoelectric prosthesis is in place, Alex will be able to eat, brush his teeth, and take transportation. He will also be able to go to the supermarket and cook among many other functions. The prostheses are of German and New Zealand technology, whose manufacturers are Ottobock and Taska (world leaders in the manufacture of myoelectric prostheses).

Armprosthesis

The Biomec Orthopedic house is certified to be able to acquire them and provide maintenance in Costa Rica. Álex will not require any additional surgery for the placement of the prosthesis. Oscar Granados, manager of Biomec orthopedics, assured: “We are on the verge of being the first country in Latin America in which a person will be the user of such an advanced device, which will allow them to carry out their daily activities independently. In addition to being also important for the country, since we demonstrate that in Costa Rica we are trained to apply state-of-the-art technology and put ourselves at the service of the people who require it without having to leave the country”, he said.

This type of prosthesis is not found in Costa Rica. The company is committed to the patient to import it, adjust it and adapt it individually with the needs that Álex has. “We are extremely happy. We know these prosthetics are going to change Alex’s life. Not only will it give you greater independence in activities of daily living, which is already a great factor to take into account in terms of prosthetics. To this we add that it is the most advanced hand that exists to this day”, said Granados.

What comes now?

“I want to be able to hug as I hug today with my heart, but it would already be with my prostheses”, said Álex excitedly. The campaign launched by him and his wife will continue to achieve their ultimate goal: to have 2 myoelectric arms.

For now, this is the process that Álex will go through in the coming days:

•Sending of the validated stump measurement.

•Manufacture of the prosthesis. The prosthesis will be traveling from Germany to Guatemala. There Biomec has an advanced workshop (expected to be in the 3rd or 4th week of July 2023).

•Álex must travel to Guatemala to the Biomec workshop.