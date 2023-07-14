Costa Rican Laura Santillán Is the New General Manager of Uber Central America

The mobility and technology company Uber announced the Costa Rican, Laura Santillán, as the new general manager for Central America. This makes her responsible for the operation of the company in Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Uber reported that her work will focus on promoting new experiences for app users and partners, in addition to leading the region’s sustainability path. One of her tasks is to lead the team that will make the travel platform zero emissions by 2040, one of her most ambitious goals.

During her career in the company, the Costa Rican has been part of the expansion and consolidation process in different regions. She served as Operations Manager. Previously, she had practiced in multinational companies such as Prime Real Estate Investment Bank and Copal Amba, a subsidiary of Moody’s.

Continuing the legacy

“I am committed to continuing the app’s legacy of bringing our technology to a greater number of people and communities and fostering economic development in the region. In addition, to listen and support the thousands of collaborators who trust in Uber daily to generate additional profits, who are the basis of our sustained success”, said Santillán.

Central America reports more than 51,000 collaborating partners, that is, drivers, in addition to two million active users and more than 40 security functions. “In Costa Rica, the first Electric Mobility Fund in Latin America was recently announced and, additionally, in the country all trips have offset the carbon footprint since June”, she added.