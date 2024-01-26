Costa Rican Institutions Open Call for New Edition of National Entrepreneurs Program

In order to promote the development of women’s business skills, the National Business Women Program: Women and Business 2024, once again opens its call for entrepreneurs and businesswomen from different areas of the country; are part of the initiative.

This is a free training program designed to empower women entrepreneurs and/or businesswomen, which is created and articulated by the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC), with the support of the National Learning Institute (INA) and the National Women’s Institute (INAMU).

“We are very happy to announce a new call for the National Women and Business Entrepreneurs Program, which we have promoted with the support of the INA and the INAMU, with the firm intention that more and more women join the labor markets and achieve economic autonomy.

We encourage them to apply and take advantage of personalized advice and training for the development of ventures or companies with a market focus, sustainable and competitive,” said Francisco Gamboa, Minister of Economy, Industry and Commerce. The program will last approximately seven months, during which participants will receive specialized and updated training in various business areas.

Inter-institutional commitment

“This has been an inter-institutional commitment of the MEIC, INAMU and INA in response to the gaps that women face in the development of their entrepreneurship.

It is known that women’s businesses are at lower levels of business development, many even in a subsistence situation, however, we know that the support that we can give from the State is vital to enhance entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship, hence We fully trust that women will know how to take advantage of this opportunity, they will apply for this program and enhance their economic autonomy,” emphasized Cindy Quesada Hernández, Minister of the Status of Women.

Participants will dedicate 12 hours per week to the program, of which eight hours will be allocated to in-person classes once a week, while the remaining hours will be used for virtual asynchronous sessions.

Adapting to changes

“Women are constantly challenged to adapt to the change that occurs even more when developing a company, which is why the INA adds a team that, with great motivation, sees a great opportunity to accompany entrepreneurs in this process.

Behind a program like this there are many hours of work by different teams, even at the inter-institutional level, and in addition to resources that the INA knows are being well invested by involving the economic development of women in different areas of the country,” emphasized Adriana Aguilar, Head of the Unit for Business Promotion and Development of the INA.

How to Apply?

Women interested in participating can complete their application requests through the official site: www.mujerynegocios.info , until January 26. The online platform offers a simple and accessible application process.

The selection process will be carried out by an inter-institutional regional committee. Upon completion of the selection, the final choice will be sent via email. There will be around 240 women selected.