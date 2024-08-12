More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Health Authorities Makes Regulations For Vapers Official: These Are The Places Where Their Use Is Prohibited

    Regulations come into effect from this Friday and establishments must apply changes to signage

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Ministry of Health reported that this Friday the regulations for Law 10,066, which regulates the use of vaping devices in Costa Rica, were published in the official newspaper La Gaceta.

    “The purpose of this regulation is to regulate, control and supervise Electronic Nicotine Administration Systems, Similar Systems without Nicotine and electronic devices that use heated tobacco and similar technologies,” said Salud.

    In addition, it establishes regulations for liquids for use, accessories and other complementary goods.The regulations are clear in establishing the prohibition places for the use of the devices.

    Among these sites are:

    Health and hospital centers or establishments

    Work centers

    Parking spaces located inside or outside the productive work unit

    Public and private educational and training centers

    Shopping centers

    Casinos

    Nightclubs

    Nightclubs

    Bars

    Restaurants

    Hotels

    Sports facilities

    Places where shows take place

    Recreational activities of any kind

    Elevators

    Elevators

    amusement centers

    Leisure or recreation for minors

    Lettering

    Additionally, the ministry established the requirement to sign or label places prohibited for smoking and for the use of all types of vapes and electronic devices that use heated tobacco and similar technologies.It must be located in visible places with the following message: “NO SMOKING/VAPING”, also complying with other parameters for this signage.

    It is worth mentioning that the sale of all these devices to minors is also prohibited.Said regulation comes into effect as of its publication and 3 to 6 months will be available to comply with some of the provisions.

    The Minister of Health, Mary Munive, pointed out that the problems and health effects due to vaping are on the rise. The leader cited the reports of the National Poisoning Center that deals with cases when there are symptoms of significant poisoning.By 2023, the CCSS unit recorded 14 poisonings due to vaping, of which nine were minors and seven required hospital care.

    “The data is overwhelming. They look like toys without being toys, to make them more attractive. They are toxic at the lung level, the kidney is not suitable to receive these substances,” Munive then highlighted.Experts say that the effects of using these devices range from respiratory distress to tachycardia, chronic cough, nausea, vomiting, anxiety and even hallucinations.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    “The Play ‘Dear Evan’, a Deep and Moving Vision of Mental Health”: Silvia Baltodano

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    “The Play ‘Dear Evan’, a Deep and Moving Vision of Mental Health”: Silvia Baltodano

    Today premieres “Dear Evan,” an inspiring and disruptive Broadway musical that tells the story of a high school student...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »